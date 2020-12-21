Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 539 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 198,909 in the last 365 days.

UFCW Locals 175 & 633 donate $60,000 to Food Banks across Ontario

/EIN News/ -- MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recognizing the increased demand facing food banks this year, the United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) Locals 175 & 633, on behalf of its 70,000 members, have donated a total of $60,000 to charitable organizations across the province.

“Food security and accessibility is a major concern in many communities and this year has exacerbated the issue even more as many people have found themselves with insecure income and limited budgets,” said Shawn Haggerty, President of UFCW Local 175.

With Labour Day events cancelled this year because of COVID-19, the Local Union Executive Boards decided to take the money normally spent on those events and make $3,000 donations to each of the 20 organizations below. Among the many services to their communities, these organizations provide: front-line food provision for families and individuals; hot meals for vulnerable community members; assisting with school nutrition programs, and; food distribution and support through other area agencies and charitable initiatives.

“As the Union that represents people who make and sell food, we are keenly aware of our vital food supply chain and the valuable services of every worker and volunteer that helps keep Ontarians fed, healthy, and safe. I am very proud that our Executive Board chose to make these donations to give something back to our communities in this time of need.”

Each of the following organizations received a $3,000 donation from UFCW Locals 175 & 633 over the last month:

UFCW Locals 175 & 633 represents more than 70,000 Union Members across Ontario working in most sectors of the economy including retail grocery and pharmacy, industrial, health care and hospitality.

For more information and pictures of the events contact:

Tim Deelstra
Engagement & Media Relations Strategist, UFCW Locals 175 & 633 media@ufcw175.com
(226) 750-4366 Cell
(800) 565-8329 Office


Primary Logo

You just read:

UFCW Locals 175 & 633 donate $60,000 to Food Banks across Ontario

Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.