UFCW Locals 175 & 633 donate $60,000 to Food Banks across Ontario

/EIN News/ -- MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recognizing the increased demand facing food banks this year, the United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) Locals 175 & 633, on behalf of its 70,000 members, have donated a total of $60,000 to charitable organizations across the province.



“Food security and accessibility is a major concern in many communities and this year has exacerbated the issue even more as many people have found themselves with insecure income and limited budgets,” said Shawn Haggerty, President of UFCW Local 175.

With Labour Day events cancelled this year because of COVID-19, the Local Union Executive Boards decided to take the money normally spent on those events and make $3,000 donations to each of the 20 organizations below. Among the many services to their communities, these organizations provide: front-line food provision for families and individuals; hot meals for vulnerable community members; assisting with school nutrition programs, and; food distribution and support through other area agencies and charitable initiatives.

“As the Union that represents people who make and sell food, we are keenly aware of our vital food supply chain and the valuable services of every worker and volunteer that helps keep Ontarians fed, healthy, and safe. I am very proud that our Executive Board chose to make these donations to give something back to our communities in this time of need.”

Each of the following organizations received a $3,000 donation from UFCW Locals 175 & 633 over the last month:

The Barrie Food Bank (https://www.barriefoodbank.org/)

Knight’s Table Brampton ( https://knightstable.org )

The Brantford Food Bank (crs-help.ca/foodbank)

The Cambridge Self-Help Food Bank (www.cambridgefoodbank.on.ca)

The Northumberland Fare Share (http://www.fareshare.ca/)

The St. Vincent De Paul Society of Cornwall (https://ssvp.on.ca/en/specialworks.php)

The Guelph Food Bank (https://guelphfoodbank.ca)

The Hamilton Food Share (https://www.hamiltonfoodshare.org)

The Salvation Army of Kenora (https://salvationarmy.ca/what-we-do/food-services/)

The Kawartha Lakes Food Source (www.kawarthalakesfoodsource.com)

The London Food Bank (http://www.londonfoodbank.ca/)

The North Bay Food Bank (https://northbayfoodbank.ca)

The Ottawa Food Bank (https://www.ottawafoodbank.ca)

Good Neighbours Care Centre Peterborough (https://www.canadahelps.org/en/charities/good-neighbours-care-centre-of-peterborough-corporation/

Community Cares St. Catharines (http://communitycarestca.ca/)

The Sudbury Food Bank (https://www.sudburyfoodbank.ca/)

Regional Food Distribution Association, Thunder Bay (http://www.foodbanksnorthwest.ca/)

The Parkdale Activity Recreation Centre, Toronto (https://parc.on.ca/)

The Food Bank of Waterloo (https://www.thefoodbank.ca)

The Unemployed Help Centre, Windsor (http://wefba.ca)

UFCW Locals 175 & 633 represents more than 70,000 Union Members across Ontario working in most sectors of the economy including retail grocery and pharmacy, industrial, health care and hospitality.

