Green Star Products: New Research Data Indicates 99.9% Effective Against the COVID-19 Virus

/EIN News/ -- SALT LAKE CITY, UT, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Star Products, Inc. (USOTC: GSPI) announced last Friday December 18th it received new data from a US Federally Accredited Laboratory stating, "In three replications at 3% and 10% concentration [of normal dosage of Viro Spectrum Shield], 100% of the cells were protected from signs of infection by the SARS-CoV-2 [COVID-19] virus, in vitro".



Additionally, Viro Spectrum Shield (VSS) was specifically tested and found to be effective against the COVID-19 virus as well as the A/H1N1, A/H2N3, B/H2N3 flu viruses in vitro, which demonstrates its Broad-Spectrum Antiviral Capability. VSS was also tested and found to be non-toxic in vitro.

Furthermore, over the past nine months numerous infected volunteers with serious flu-like symptoms, including those who have tested positive for COVID-19, have experienced significantly improved health and reduction or elimination of symptoms usually within 24 to 48 hours or less with no side effects. None of these people needed hospitalization.

Biotech Research makes no claims for VSS. The evidence and results speak for themselves!

Unlike vaccines, which can only protect you if you were vaccinated before you were infected, VSS can be taken before or after you unfortunately get/catch the virus and begin to show symptoms. Therefore, it’s a very good idea to have VSS in your home if you ever need it.

Viro Spectrum Shield is a proprietary blend of natural herbs and native plants. Presently, the blend is considered a dietary supplement. See https://vssmt.net/ for more information and testimonials (use coupon code GSPI30 at check out).

On December 11, 2020 (see Press Release dated 12/11/2020), Mr. LaStella announced, "Green Star Products has secured the exclusive distribution rights for three countries in South America: Brazil, Peru, and Colombia. These three countries have been extremely hard hit by the COVID-19 virus. Green Star Products has important connections in these Countries and has already been able to send VSS samples to Brazil, Peru, and Colombia." Presently, Green Star Products is planning to send additional supplies of VSS to help all three countries.

Green Star Products has one year to finalize the exclusive contract with Biotech Research LLC, which will require shareholders' approval. Green Star Products has tentatively scheduled the next Shareholders Meeting for January 21th, 2021, at 10 AM at Little America Hotel, 500 South Main Street, Salt Lake City, Utah 84101 (800) 215-7697 (https://saltlake.littleamerica.com/). We urge everyone to send their email address to joe@jplastella.com to ensure that they all receive timely messages to participate in this particularly important shareholders meeting.

PLEASE NOTE: President Joseph LaStella will be interviewed on radio next Tuesday by The Wall Street Analyzer sharing Green Star Products’ story and discussing Viro Spectrum Shield’s new research data and its effectiveness against the COVID-19 virus with their Global Investor Audience.

All Interested Green Star Products’ shareholders are invited to join in and listen:

Interview time and dialing instructions:

DATE and TIME: Tuesday, December 22th, 2020 at 11am PST/ 2 pm EST

DIAL-IN NUMBER: (781) 448-4069 Code: 26790

