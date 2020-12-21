Woman Sustains Minor Injury in Rental Snowmobile Crash

CONTACT: Conservation Officer Matthew Holmes 603-788-4850 603-271-3361 December 21, 2020

Beans Grant, NH – A novice rider avoided serious injuries today after crashing her rented snowmobile into some trees along the Mt. Clinton Road snowmobile trail.

At approximately 12:20 p.m. on the afternoon of Sunday, December 20, 2020, Tatianna Gomes, 23, of Canton, Massachusetts, was riding a snowmobile as part of a guided tour. Approximately a mile east of the Edmonds Path parking area, Gomes lost control of her machine in a corner, went off of the trail, and struck several trees. She was immediately assisted by her tour guide and members of her riding party following the crash.

Shortly after this incident occurred, Gomes was encountered at the scene by a New Hampshire Fish and Game Department Conservation Officer who was out on snowmobile patrol. Gomes was found to have sustained what appeared to be minor injuries and was cooperative in the crash investigation. After being interviewed by the officer on scene, Gomes was able to ride another snowmobile from the scene to get out of the woods.

It is believed that speed in excess of the operator’s experience level is the primary contributing cause to this crash.