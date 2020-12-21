HMS to be Acquired by Veritas Capital-Backed Gainwell for $37.00 Per Share

/EIN News/ -- Transaction Expands Gainwell’s Capabilities as an Analytics-Driven Healthcare Technology Provider

Cotiviti to Subsequently Acquire Certain Business Lines, Expanding Health Plan Solutions

All-Cash Transaction Values HMS at Approximately $3.4 Billion

IRVING, Texas, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMS (Nasdaq: HMSY) (“HMS”), an industry-leading technology, analytics and engagement solutions provider helping organizations reduce costs and improve health outcomes, and Veritas Capital (“Veritas”)-backed Gainwell Technologies (“Gainwell”), a leading provider of solutions that are vital to the administration and operations of health and human services programs, today announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement whereby Gainwell will acquire HMS. Under the terms of the agreement, HMS shareholders will receive $37.00 in cash per share. The per share purchase price represents a 52% premium to HMS’ unaffected share price as of October 2, 2020, the last trading day prior to when reports of a possible transaction were published, and a 17% premium over the 30-day volume-weighted average price per share of HMS’ common stock through the close of trading on December 18, 2020, the last trading day before the announcement of the transaction. The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2021.

Veritas will look to optimize the HMS solution set across Gainwell and Veritas-backed Cotiviti, Inc. (“Cotiviti”), a leading provider of data-driven healthcare solutions. Gainwell will acquire the HMS capabilities focused on the Medicaid market, including solutions delivered to states and managed care organizations, and Cotiviti will acquire the HMS capabilities focused on the commercial, Medicare, and federal markets. The addition of the HMS business lines will further expand Gainwell’s and Cotiviti’s capabilities with unique, data-driven technology and service solutions expected to drive greater impact in the healthcare market. Clients will be offered a broad range of complementary, scalable and flexible solutions that improve outcomes and quality as well as reduce waste and inefficiencies through technological innovation, service excellence and unparalleled industry expertise.

“HMS has built a market-leading healthcare technology and analytics enterprise, and we believe this transaction delivers compelling and certain value to our shareholders while enhancing our ability to provide clients with world-class, data-driven analytics solutions,” said Bill Lucia, Chairman and CEO of HMS. “Our board of directors and executive leadership team conducted a thorough review of a wide range of strategic alternatives and, after careful consideration, we determined this outcome to be the best path forward for our shareholders, clients and employees.”

Ramzi Musallam, CEO and Managing Partner of Veritas, a leading investor in government and healthcare technology businesses, said, “HMS has developed a highly differentiated set of capabilities that deliver tangible value across the government and commercial healthcare payer spectrum. By aligning HMS’ market focus with Gainwell and Cotiviti, these organizations can become even more strategically aligned to their customers’ missions. We look forward to working closely with the talented teams at HMS, Gainwell and Cotiviti to ensure successful combinations while advancing the collective goal of reducing costs and improving health outcomes nationwide.”

Paul Saleh, President and CEO of Gainwell, said, “We are thrilled to bring together two exceptional heritages in the healthcare technology marketplace. Through this partnership, our continuum of capabilities will enable us to deliver more value to our clients as we work together to bend the healthcare cost curve and improve outcomes. With the support and strategic guidance of Veritas, we look forward to bringing together our teams, technologies and solutions to continue to innovate for our clients.”

Emad Rizk, President and CEO of Cotiviti, said, “HMS’ capabilities are highly complementary to Cotiviti’s product portfolio. We are excited to broaden our impact by reaching more customers and introducing new technologies to the marketplace. Together, our commitment to helping organizations better assess, manage, and improve clinical and financial outcomes is more compelling than ever."

Transaction Details

The transaction will result in an enterprise value for HMS of approximately $3.4 billion. The transaction, which was unanimously approved by HMS’ Board of Directors, is expected to close in the first half of 2021. The closing of the transaction is subject to the approval of HMS shareholders and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including applicable regulatory approvals.

Advisors

Barclays is acting as financial advisor to HMS, and Latham & Watkins LLP is serving as legal advisor to HMS.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC is acting as exclusive financial advisor to Gainwell, and Schulte Roth & Zabel LLP is serving as legal advisor to Gainwell.

About HMS

HMS advances healthcare by helping organizations reduce costs and improve health outcomes. Through our industry-leading technology, analytics and engagement solutions, we save billions of dollars annually while helping consumers lead healthier lives. HMS provides a broad range of payment accuracy and population health management solutions that help move healthcare forward. For more information, visit www.hms.com.

About Gainwell Technologies

With over 7,500 employees, Gainwell Technologies supports clients across 42 U.S. states and territories with offerings including Medicaid Management Information Systems (MMIS), fiscal agent services, program integrity, care management, immunization registry and eligibility services. With over 50 years of proven experience, Gainwell carries forward a reputation for technological innovation, service excellence and unparalleled industry expertise in offering clients scalable and flexible health and human services solutions for their most complex challenges. For more information, visit www.gainwelltechnologies.com.

About Cotiviti

Cotiviti is a leading solutions and analytics company that is reshaping the economics of healthcare, helping its clients uncover new opportunities to unlock value. Cotiviti’s solutions are a critical foundation for healthcare payers in their mission to lower healthcare costs and improve quality through higher performing payment accuracy, quality improvement, risk adjustment, and network performance management programs. Cotiviti’s healthcare solutions are powered by Caspian Insights, a proprietary data and analytics platform spanning thousands of unique member and provider data types across financial and clinical domains, representing the most comprehensive longitudinal data set in healthcare. The company also supports the retail industry with data management and recovery audit services that improve business outcomes. For more information, visit www.cotiviti.com.

About Veritas Capital

Veritas is a leading private investment firm that invests in companies that provide critical products and services, primarily technology and technology-enabled solutions, to government and commercial customers worldwide, including those operating in the healthcare, national security, software, education, aerospace & defense, government services, communications and energy industries. Veritas seeks to create value by strategically transforming the companies in which it invests through organic and inorganic means. For more information, visit www.veritascapital.com.

