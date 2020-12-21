Jostens and College Football Playoff Renew Agreement to Present CFP National Championship Rings

Longstanding partnership renewed to award exquisitely handcrafted rings

/EIN News/ -- Minneapolis, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the throws of the 2020-21 college football championship season, the College Football Playoff (CFP) has renewed its agreement with Jostens to create its College Football Playoff National Championship ring through the 2022 season. Jostens is the leading provider of championship rings and custom, hand-crafted fine jewelry for college and professional sports teams, including 36 of the past 54 Super Bowls.

“Jostens is honored to have created the original National Championship Ring for the Bowl Championship Series (BCS) over 20 years ago and we are excited to continue our relationship with the CFP to honor the highest level in college football,” said Chris Poitras, Vice President and General Manager of Jostens College and Professional Sports Division. “From the Super Bowl LIV Champion Kansas City Chiefs to last year’s College Football National Champion LSU, Jostens has a rich tradition of helping teams celebrate their highest levels of achievement, and the CFP Championship ring will continue that tradition for these teams, their schools and their fans.”

Jostens has created CFP Championship Ring since the inaugural 2014 championship. Past CFP national championship rings have been awarded to Ohio State University (2014), the University of Alabama (2015 and 2017), Clemson University (2016 and 2018) and Louisiana State University (2019).

Created by the Jostens Championship Design team, the CFP’s custom designed, handcrafted ring features more than 50 stones set in Silver Elite, Jostens’ exclusive mix of fine metals. One side features a custom team design, with the other side featuring the CFP logo and additional team personalization.

About Jostens

Jostens is a trusted partner in the academic and achievement channel, providing products, programs and services that help its customers celebrate moments that matter. The company's products include yearbooks, graduation products, publications, jewelry and consumer goods that serve the K-12 educational, college and professional sports segments. Founded in 1897 and based in Minneapolis, Minn., Jostens is owned by Platinum Equity and can be found online at www.jostens.com .

About the College Football Playoff

The College Football Playoff matches the No. 1 ranked team vs. No. 4, and No. 2 vs. No. 3 in semifinal games that rotate annually among six bowl games – the Goodyear Cotton Bowl, PlayStation Fiesta Bowl, Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, Capital One Orange Bowl, Allstate Sugar Bowl and Rose Bowl Game. This season's Playoff Semifinals will take place Friday, January 1, 2021, at the Rose Bowl Game and the Allstate Sugar Bowl. The College Football Playoff National Championship will be Monday, January 11, 2021, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

