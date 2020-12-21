Marianna Naturals Corp. Launches Beta-Version of their Skin Diagnostics Tool that uses Artificial-Intelligence & Augmented Reality

Fans of the Brand Can Enjoy Personalized Real-Time Skin Diagnostics Paired with Product Recommendations through the Buzzing Beauty Brand’s Website Launching January 1st, 2021

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Popular plant-based skincare line, Marianna Naturals Corp., has taken an innovative approach to personalizing the online shopping experience for customers, inspired by the COVID-19 pandemic, by strategically offering complimentary real-time skin diagnostics which analyze four of the most popular beauty concerns: spots, wrinkles, texture, and dark circles.



Pursuant to the company’s press release dated September 9th, 2020; announcing their strategic partnership with Perfect Corp. a leader in SaaS technology solutions; Marianna Naturals Corp. can confirm that a fully functional beta-version of their skin diagnostics tool is now available for use online and seen here: https://marianna.ca/skin-diagnostics/

Commencing on January 1st, 2021 the innovative skincare tool will be officially live on www.marianna.ca and www.beautykitchen.net

Perfect Corp. uses the most advanced technology in augmented reality and artificial intelligence, which scans the user’s face within seconds and provides an instant in-detail analysis paired with a recommended custom skincare regime using Marianna Natural’s products, crafted exclusively off the individual customer’s diagnostic results.

“It was important for us to create a truly interactive online-experience for our customers, who crave customization and personalization,” said Joel DeBellefeuille, Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer of Marianna Naturals Corp. “Since the world has been thrown into this pandemic nightmare; customers are flocking to their favorite e-commerce site and barely venturing outdoors. We feel that offering the user a customized skincare experience will not only drive new customers to our site, but it will also increase the company’s revenue and it will also give the user confidence when purchasing our products online. We created and innovated a solution that allows customers to enjoy the luxury of shopping safely online without having to sacrifice the human touch of a personalized recommendation based on their skincare needs.”

This game-changing real-time solution, which is optimized for both desktop and mobile use, merges high-tech virtual and mobile platforms with advanced technology that uses 106-point real-time facial landmarks, with AI-trained 3D facial recognition and deep learning technology. This is a compelling, hyper-realistic virtual skin diagnostic experience; that after scanning your face through your device’s camera, the user will receive product recommendations based on their skin health results generated by the powerful tool. Consumers will be able to see the improvement of their skin’s health in real-time.

After selecting the recommended product, users can seamlessly navigate to check-out, for a one-tap purchase experience. The user also has the option to share their results and product recommendations through social media. The powerful software provides the company with full access to SKU management, analytics & tracking, giving extreme value proposition to the brand. The company is confident that an increase of sales, customer acquisition and retention will sky-rocket after their software launch on January 1st, 2021.

Through the highly anticipated partnership with Perfect Corp., and the powerful new suggestive sales technique being implemented, Marianna Naturals Corp. forecasts an increase in products sold per transaction and a surge in sales as interest in DIY skincare continues to increase rapidly worldwide.

About Perfect Corp.

With over 850 Million downloads globally, Perfect Corporation is dedicated to transforming how consumers, content creators and beauty brands interact together through AI and AR technologies. Their experienced team of engineers and beauty aficionados are pushing the frontiers of technology to create the beauty platform of the future – a fluid environment where individuals express themselves, learn the latest about fashion and beauty, and enjoy instant access to the products from their favorite brands.

Further information about Perfect Corp. can be found at www.perfectcorp.com and LinkedIn.

About Marianna Naturals Corp.

Marianna Naturals Corp. and Beauty Kitchen manufactures fresh handmade CBD & non-CBD beauty care, personal care, and cosmetics products, which was born from the hugely popular Beauty Kitchen YouTube series. The founder, Heather Marianna, a bubbly social media personality, translated her passion for looking and feeling her absolute best into the development of her all-natural beauty and skincare product line. Beauty Kitchen’s founder and CEO, Heather Marianna, skyrocketed in popularity with the launch of her Beauty Kitchen YouTube series in 2012 where she showcased simple, do-it-yourself beauty recipes made with common kitchen household ingredients. The series generated a powerful following of more than 4 million viewers. Beauty Kitchen is regularly featured in; Forbes, The Source, MTV, Bravo, The New York Post, People, Flipsnack, Vegas, Star Magazine, Radar Online and many more media outlets with a large following of celebrities who use their products.

Marianna Naturals’ products are sold in Faire.com a wholesale marketplace for retailers & brands; as well as Walmart.ca, Etsy.com, Boutsy.com, Tundra.com and Beautykitchenonline.com

For more information visit: www.mariannacorp.com

Shop: www.marianna.ca

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bc7e6a41-b875-42c3-85a7-feda9e735786