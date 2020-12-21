Competitive Power Ventures Celebrates 10-Year Anniversary of Keenan II Wind Farm

152-MW Project Delivers Clean, Renewable Energy to Northwest Oklahoma

/EIN News/ -- Silver Spring, MD, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Competitive Power Ventures (CPV) today commemorates 10 years of commercial operation for its Keenan II Wind Farm (Keenan II) in Woodward, Oklahoma. Keenan II went into commercial operation in December 2010 and features 66 Siemens 2.3 MW turbines. The project generates enough electricity to power approximately 45,000 Oklahoma homes and avoids approximately 500,000 tons of greenhouse gas emissions per year, the equivalent of taking around 90,000 cars off the road for a year. Keenan II has a power purchase agreement with Oklahoma Gas & Electric Company.

“Since 2010, Keenan II has provided Oklahoma with safe, reliable, cost-effective and environmentally-responsible power,” said CPV CEO Gary Lambert. “As CPV recognizes Keenan II’s 10-year anniversary of commercial operation, we look forward to continuing to support the project and the surrounding Woodward community for years to come.”

CPV was founded in 1999 and since then has initiated and built power plants with a total capacity of approximately 14.8 GW, of which 4.8 GW has been wind energy including the 152 MW Keenan II Wind Farm.

“Keenan II has been integral in modernizing Oklahoma’s power grid and diversifying its energy supply over the last ten years,” said Oklahoma State Senator, Casey Murdock (R-Felt). “I’d like to thank CPV for their local investment in sustainable power, which helps position the Sooner State at the forefront of renewable generation.”

“I’m proud to support a reliable, environmentally-friendly and economically sound industry in Oklahoma's great Northwest region, which I am blessed to serve,” said Representative Carl Newton. “For the past ten years, CPV’s Keenan II Wind Farm has been a great partner with the citizens providing jobs and increased revenues for our schools and communities, and I’m confident it sets a precedent for the future of energy generation -- both in our district and across our state.”

CPV is an active partner in the Woodward community. Since development first began in 2008, CPV has contributed thousands of dollars annually to a wide array of non-profit organizations and events. These include local key local family service programs and other community support groups, including the Woodward Education Foundation and High Plains Technology Center (HPTC). During the COVID-19 pandemic, CPV also provided funding for The Hope Center’s food pantry.

“Having CPV Keenan II as a partner has been invaluable for the last 10 years. They are one of the reasons our HPTC wind program has grown to the point we are now. To be successful one must have partners that are willing to work with you and give you input as to what they are looking for with their wind technicians when it comes to their hiring needs,” said Taylor Burnett, HPTC Assistant Supt. and Business and Industry Services Director. “It also doesn't hurt that they are right down the road and we have an awesome view of their wind site when up in our turbine on campus. They are always there for us when we call for questions and we will always be grateful for our relationship with CPV Keenan II.”

“Keenan II Wind Farm holds a very special place in my heart as I not only helped it come online on its very first day of operation, but I also had the privilege of training some of the plant managers that currently run the plant,” said Jack Day, a Wind Technology Instructor for HPTC and a former Siemens Site Manager of Keenan II. “Because of the close bond I have formed with Keenan II and its employees, I have been able to take my students there for site visits over the years to gain valuable hands-on experience. Congratulations to CPV on its decade of contributions to the community and the economy. I am excited for what the future holds for this facility.”

About CPV

