Statement: U.S. Surgeon General Calls for COVID-19 Survivors to Donate Plasma

Surgeon General VADM Jerome Adams is calling on Americans who have recovered from COVID-19 to consider donating COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma (CCP). A CCP donation may benefit people who are newly diagnosed with COVID-19, and gives frontline health care workers an important tool in treating patients. More than 250,000 courses of CCP have been administered to Americans to help prevent severe consequences from COVID-19, yet, health care professionals urgently need a steady, reliable supply of plasma.

“If you are among the millions of Americans who have had COVID-19, you may have a precious resource that can help save other lives. Plasma donated by people who have recovered from COVID-19 may contain antibodies to the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes the disease. These antibodies may help suppress the virus and provide patients with clinical benefit. As NIH leads large scientific studies to provide more information that will help guide the use of CCP, current research shows that convalescent plasma is safe and, when it’s given early and contains a high concentration of antibodies, it can help improve a patient’s chances of recovery. While studies are ongoing, the Food and Drug Administration has authorized the emergency use of CCP, based on review of the available scientific facts.

Every day, thousands of Americans test positive for COVID-19 but millions have recovered, so the need is great, but so is the opportunity. As Surgeon General, I urge people to consider donating CCP, which could help others survive COVID-19.

We need to use every tool in our toolbox to protect Americans from harm. We must wash our hands, wear masks, and watch our distance.

Just like wearing a mask, donating CCP is a way for individuals to help in our nation’s fight against COVID-19. Donating CCP is safe, and may spare others from lengthy hospitalizations, and from suffering the most severe effects of COVID-19.

A coalition of medical and research institutions, blood donation centers, life science and technology companies, philanthropies, and COVID-19 survivor groups came together to support the rapid development of CCP treatments for COVID-19 patients.

This holiday season, donating CCP is a vital lifesaving gift that you can give to your community.”

-U.S. Surgeon General VADM Jerome M. Adams, MD, MPH

To see if you are eligible to donate and locate a CCP donation center near you or to learn more about how to participate in clinical trials for vaccines, therapeutics, and convalescent plasma visit combatcovid.hhs.gov.

For additional information, please see https://thefightisinus.org.