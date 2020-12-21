Weir Oil & Gas Closes $70 Million Deal in Singapore

Gulf of Thailand Experience, Local Workforce and Technical Capabilities Provide Winning Edge

/EIN News/ -- DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Weir Oil & Gas Dubai announced today that it signed a five-year $70 million contract with Thailand's PTT Exploration and Production (PTTEP), a subsidiary of state-owned energy conglomerate PTT, to supply and install 1,800 sets of wellheads and trees in the Gulf of Thailand. The agreement represents one of the largest recent projects in South East Asia.



Weir’s extensive experience and history in the Gulf of Thailand, large skilled Thai workforce and differentiated technical capabilities were deciding factors in the deal. This contractual agreement also further consolidates a wider regional adoption of Weir’s Rig-to-Grid capabilities in the market.

In the Eastern Hemisphere region, Weir Oil & Gas provides an off-the-shelf range of products, as well as customized wellhead solutions designed to meet unique specifications. The company provides in-country service and support through Eight Centres of Manufacturing and Engineering Excellence, which allow the company to manufacture and distribute wellhead equipment quicker due to its proximity to customers in the region.

Weir is focused on leveraging its pressure control, oilfield services and aftermarket services in order to be the preferred supplier of pressure containment products and services for drilling and production customers in the Eastern Hemisphere, assuring best in class quality, delivery and responsiveness. The company’s operations and maintenance offerings lead the industry in maintenance process optimization services for brownfield/greenfield oil and gas, repair and maintenance services for power and industrial facilities, streamlining maintenance costs and reducing total cost of ownership. Weir Oil & Gas offers engineered brownfield rotating equipment solutions to increase asset life and reduce cost of ownership.

“We look forward to fulfilling PTTEP’s comprehensive servicing needs for its blocks in the Gulf of Thailand by leveraging our regional technology, manufacturing presence and our local teams in Bangkok, Songkhla and Sattahip,” said Paul Coppinger, President of Weir Oil & Gas.

From North America to the Eastern Hemisphere region, Weir Oil & Gas can solve customers’ engineering challenges and improve oil and gas operators’ efficiencies with a global product offering and localized service capabilities that meet the needs of each operating environment.

About Weir Oil & Gas

Weir Oil & Gas provides superior products and service solutions to make our customers more efficient and lower total cost of ownership.

More customers choose our pressure pumping solutions than any other. We provide well service and stimulation pumps, flow control products, replacement expendable parts and supporting engineered repair services. Weir’s Pressure Control solutions include wellheads, API valves and frac trees, managed pressure drilling equipment including chokes, separators and containment equipment. Globally we deliver engineered oilfield and drilling equipment repair and certification mechanical and rotating equipment repairs and upgrades, rapid prototyping of spare parts, robust asset management, Operation & Maintenance and field engineering services.

Discover more at www.global.weir.

Press Contact:

Weir Oil & Gas

April Lynch, Lynchpin Strategic Communications

april@lynchpincomms.com

Phone: 1+ 713-922-1895

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d1422e67-99d1-472b-954a-306c0a8aa6d3