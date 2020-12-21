OrthoPediatrics Corp. Announces International Expansion in the United Kingdom

/EIN News/ -- WARSAW, Ind., Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OrthoPediatrics Corp. (“OrthoPediatrics” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: KIDS), a company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics, today announced its expansion into the U.K. commercial market with the approval and launch of two innovative surgical systems that can provide meaningful advances over existing products.



OrthoPediatrics recently received U.K. regulatory clearance for its Pediatric Nailing Platform | FEMUR (“PNP|FEMUR”), which was launched in the U.S. in 2018 as the first system specially addressing pediatric femoral fractures and deformity correction procedures. The intra-medullary nailing system features two distinct child and adolescent implant offerings optimized for pediatric-specific anatomy, and also includes a full suite of new instrumentation. PNP|FEMUR’s enhanced child nail offering ranges from 7-9mm, while the new adolescent nails range from 9-12mm. In combination with the novel carbon-fiber targeting arm, and other high precision instruments, PNP|FEMUR can effectively address both trauma and deformity correction procedures alike.

The Company also initiated the clinical use of its ApiFix system in the U.K. ApiFix is a posterior dynamic deformity correction system approved for use in adolescent idiopathic scoliosis (AIS) patients with Lenke type 1 and Lenke type 5 curves of up to 60° and early onset scoliosis (EOS) patients above the age of 6 years old with curves up to 75°. The system acts as an internal brace implanted unilaterally on the concave aspect of the curvature and includes a patented unidirectional, self-adjusting rod mechanism and motion-preserving polyaxial joints, allowing additional post-operative correction over time. ApiFix enables surgeons to provide permanent curve correction while retaining spine flexibility, all via a less invasive surgical procedure compared to spinal fusion. Patient recovery is relatively pain-free utilizing ApiFix, and is measured in days, not months. Since its launch in the U.S. earlier this year, feedback from surgeons has been overwhelmingly positive.

Dave Bailey, OrthoPediatrics’ President, said, “Our continued international expansion represents our commitment to being the end-to-end provider of pediatric orthopedics solutions around the globe. Our ability to provide innovative technology to pediatric orthopedic surgeons in their home markets is something I am very proud of, and as we head into the new year, we look forward to expanding our global footprint.”

Founded in 2006, OrthoPediatrics is an orthopedic company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics. As such it has developed the most comprehensive product offering to the pediatric orthopedic market to improve the lives of children with orthopedic conditions. OrthoPediatrics currently markets 35 surgical systems that serve three of the largest categories within the pediatric orthopedic market. This product offering spans trauma and deformity, scoliosis, and sports medicine/other procedures. OrthoPediatrics’ global sales organization is focused exclusively on pediatric orthopedics and distributes its products in the United States and 43 countries outside the United States. For more information, please visit www.orthopediatrics.com.

