Bionano Genomics Achieves Key Milestone with Software Update for its Saphyr System that Increases Throughput to 96 Human Genomes Per Week and Adds Saphyr Assure for Monitoring System Health

Since its launch in 2017, Saphyr® throughput has increased by 1,400%, from a maximum of 384 human genomes per year to nearly 5,000 per year with the latest software release, representing the achievement of a goal of at least 12 genomes per day by the end of 2020





Generation 2 Saphyr instruments (those shipped since January 2019) can now image 3 human samples to a depth of genome coverage of 100x in under 6 hours, which allows for processing up to 32 SaphyrChips® or 96 genetic disease samples per week assuming continuous operation





The software update also introduces Saphyr Assure which provides an automated system health monitoring feature that continuously inspects data quality and instrument performance, which is especially important for customers implementing Saphyr into production use



/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BNGO) announced the achievement of a key milestone for throughput of its Saphyr System. With the release this week of a software update for the Saphyr® Instrument, part of its system for optical genome mapping, the system is now capable of imaging up to 96 human genomes per week to a depth of coverage of 100x, or 4,992 samples per year, assuming continuous operation. Since the launch of Saphyr in 2017, annual throughput has increased 1,400% from 384 samples per year to nearly 5,000 samples per year. The expansion in throughput has been driven by the growing use of the Saphyr System in a variety of high volume settings, including discovery research and cytogenomics. The software update will come pre-installed on all systems shipped or installed beginning today and is made available free of charge for immediate installation on all Saphyr Systems installed in the field, including the first generation Saphyr systems shipped before 2019 which will see a 15% speed increase as well.

The software update also introduces Saphyr Assure, which provides an automated system health monitoring tool that continuously inspects data quality and instrument performance. Saphyr Assure is designed to monitor Saphyr's health, and, once enabled, can alert Bionano support of potential issues and allow Bionano to recommend preventative service.

Erik Holmlin, Ph.D., CEO of Bionano Genomics commented, “With this major update to Saphyr’s capabilities, Bionano continues to deliver on our promise to increase throughput of Saphyr to accommodate our customers’ expanding needs. Also, with a growing installed base of customers looking to put Saphyr into production use, Saphyr Assure will allow Bionano to work in conjunction with customers to optimize Saphyr uptime in these time-sensitive settings.”

For more information regarding the software update and installation, visit our website www.bionanogenomics.com or contact the Bionano Support Team directly support@bionanogenomics.com.

About Bionano Genomics

Bionano is a genome analysis company providing tools and services based on its Saphyr system to scientists and clinicians conducting genetic research and patient testing, and providing diagnostic testing for those with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and other neurodevelopmental disabilities through its Lineagen business. Bionano’s Saphyr system is a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics. The Saphyr system is comprised of an instrument, chip consumables, reagents and a suite of data analysis tools, and genome analysis services to provide access to data generated by the Saphyr system for researchers who prefer not to adopt the Saphyr system in their labs. Lineagen has been providing genetic testing services to families and their healthcare providers for over nine years and has performed over 65,000 tests for those with neurodevelopmental concerns. For more information, visit www.bionanogenomics.com or www.lineagen.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend” and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes and are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses or current expectations concerning, among other things: the maximum weekly and annual throughput of the Generation 2 Saphyr System enabled by the recent software update; and optimized uptime created by the Saphyr Assure feature. Each of these forward-looking statements involves risks and uncertainties. Actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected or implied in these forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause such a difference include the risks and uncertainties associated with: reliability of the Saphyr instrument and its ability to continuously process 96 samples per week; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and the global economy; general market conditions; changes in the competitive landscape and the introduction of competitive products; changes in our strategic and commercial plans; our ability to obtain sufficient financing to fund our strategic plans and commercialization efforts; the ability of medical and research institutions to obtain funding to support adoption or continued use of our technologies; the loss of key members of management and our commercial team; and the risks and uncertainties associated with our business and financial condition in general, including the risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and in other filings subsequently made by us with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made and are based on management's assumptions and estimates as of such date. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of the receipt of new information, the occurrence of future events or otherwise.



CONTACTS

Company Contact:

Erik Holmlin, CEO

Bionano Genomics, Inc.

+1 (858) 888-7610

eholmlin@bionanogenomics.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Ashley R. Robinson

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

+1 (617) 430-7577

arr@lifesciadvisors.com