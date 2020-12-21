The SeaChange Framework Solution Enabling Content Owners & Providers a Complete OTT Streaming Platform with New Advertising and Subscription Revenue Streams

/EIN News/ -- WALTHAM, Mass., Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAC), a leading provider of cloud based video delivery platforms worldwide, equips Content Providers and Owners with a cloud-based end to end OTT Streaming Platform, from Content Acquisition to Delivery, for Direct To Consumer (DTC) providers.



The SeaChange Framework offers best in class video back-office, asset management for automated content curation, metadata enrichment and quality control; user experience management with client applications for STBs, Smart-TVs and mobile devices; and a predictive analytics engine to increase viewer engagement and provide valuable targeting data for advertising. This SeaChange cloud solution enables rapid service launch with limited to no infrastructure investment, utilizing a cloud growth strategy that enables a pay as you go approach to scale.

Framework enables Targeted Dynamic Advertising in VOD and Linear OTT content, simplifying your Ad Sale operations: from creative inventory management, automated Ad Decision processing, full Demand/Buy Side integration with the Digital Marketplace, through the advertising revenue collection process, the SeaChange Framework handles it all.

“Many SeaChange Content Owner customers across the globe are using the Framework today to generate new advertising revenue streams through the automated sale of their ad inventory.” said Scott Apgar, VP Advanced Advertising. “Our unique solution which provides our partners with a full-service streaming platform, both Linear and VOD, by sharing in the revenue generated from offering ad inventory to Digital programmatic exchanges is groundbreaking.”

Contact:

Luiza Medeiros-Pinto

SeaChange International

978-606-6461

luiza.pinto@schange.com

About SeaChange International

The Video Delivery Platform Leader.

SeaChange powers hundreds of cloud and on-premises platforms with Live TV and Video on Demand for over 50 million subscribers worldwide. SeaChange’s End-to-End solution, the Framework, includes all the necessary components to launch a direct-to-consumer service. This includes back-office, media asset management, ad management, analytics and a client application for STBs, Smart-TVs and mobile devices. The SeaChange solution is available as a product, SAAS and/or managed service, and can be deployed on-premises, in the cloud and as a hybrid. For more information, please visit www.seachange.com.

