Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 402 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 198,761 in the last 365 days.

Veteran banker, Teresa A. Baker, joins SouthCrest Bank as Senior Vice President, Relationship Manager

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SouthCrest Bank, a division of SouthCrest Financial Group (SCSG: PK) announces the appointment of well-known and respected 15 year banking veteran Teresa Baker as Senior Vice President and Relationship Manager. Her appointment is another key step in SouthCrest Bank’s strategy to become a dominant private business bank for the Atlanta MSA.

“I am so excited to have the opportunity to be a part of this unique organization that values their business relationships, their community, and the entire SouthCrest family. SouthCrest Bank’s technology platform is state of the art, providing the lending team the ability to respond quickly with local decisions tailored to meet the client’s needs.” Teresa is actively involved with the Ladies of Cobb Chamber of Commerce, The Atlanta Humane society, as well as The Puppy Rescue Mission which unites overseas returning US Military service men and women with stray pets they saved/befriended while on active duty.  When not attending to her clients, Teresa enjoys playing golf, entertaining, and watching football. 

ABOUT SOUTHCREST

SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc. is a bank holding company with over $630 million in assets, headquartered in Atlanta, GA. The company operates a 9 branch network throughout Georgia through its subsidiary bank, SouthCrest Bank, N.A. The bank provides a full suite of retail, private, entrepreneurial, high-net-worth and commercial banking services, and online banking services.

Jane Prescott
Chief Human Relations Officer
678.810.1907


Primary Logo

You just read:

Veteran banker, Teresa A. Baker, joins SouthCrest Bank as Senior Vice President, Relationship Manager

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.