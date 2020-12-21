New Survey Reveals That Two-Thirds of People are Concerned with Grease and Wine Stains this Holiday Season and This Year 60% of People are Filling Their Carts With Cleaning Supplies

Tide, America’s #1 Laundry Detergent, Offers Tips For Tackling Top Holiday Stains and Introduces New Tide Hygienic Clean Heavy Duty 10X

/EIN News/ -- CINCINNATI, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- While Americans may be scaling down holiday celebrations this year, they still want to look their best! A new survey conducted by Toluna and commissioned by Tide shows about two-thirds of Americans are concerned about stains this holiday season. With more breaking out pots and pans for small household gatherings, kitchen stains like oil and grease surged as the top concern over condiments and beverages. Over 40% of Americans foresee grease and oil as the biggest challenge in preparation for their holiday meal. Wine ranks second, with more than 20% noting the beverage as a top concern. With food and wine stains top of mind, it’s no surprise that Americans are making necessary preparations. In fact, nearly 60% say that household cleaning products, such as laundry detergent, will take up more room in their shopping cart this year.



When it comes to laundry, a new option on shelves is from Tide, America’s #1 laundry detergent: Tide Hygienic Clean Heavy Duty 10X . Powered with deeper cleaning technology, Tide’s newest product is designed to remove both visible and invisible dirt from fabrics down to the microscopic level.

“The dirt residue and the body soils left on your garments aren’t necessarily visible and just because you can’t see it, doesn’t mean it isn’t there. In fact, as little as 30% of the soils in your laundry are visible, things like food, dirt and grass stains, while as much as 70% of laundry soils can be made up of invisible dirty such as body oils,” said Jennifer Ahoni, NA Fabric Care Senior Scientific Communications Manager. Tide Hygienic Clean Heavy Duty 10X is not only the #1 Stain and Odor Fighter detergent*, but its innovative technology is formulated with 50% more cleaning power**.

For more than 70 years, Tide has set the highest standards for laundry care. Below are some tips from Tide to help clean the top two stain makers Americans are concerned about, along with some other common holiday stains, whether it be on your table linens or favorite blouse:

Grease or Oil — Rinse the stain immediately with cold water. Gently rub dish soap into the stain to loosen it, then rinse with water. Repeat if necessary. Pretreat the stain by applying Tide Hygienic Clean Heavy Duty 10X, rubbing the fabric together gently or with a soft-bristled toothbrush to work the detergent into the fibers. Let stand for five minutes. Without rinsing off the detergent, place soiled laundry into the washer with other items and wash on the usual cycle, on warm.

— Rinse the stain immediately with cold water. Gently rub dish soap into the stain to loosen it, then rinse with water. Repeat if necessary. Pretreat the stain by applying Tide Hygienic Clean Heavy Duty 10X, rubbing the fabric together gently or with a soft-bristled toothbrush to work the detergent into the fibers. Let stand for five minutes. Without rinsing off the detergent, place soiled laundry into the washer with other items and wash on the usual cycle, on warm. Wine — Pour Tide Hygienic Clean Heavy Duty 10X detergent onto the stain, and either rub the fabric together gently or use a soft-bristled toothbrush to work it into the fibers. Let stand for five minutes before rinsing with cold water.

— Pour Tide Hygienic Clean Heavy Duty 10X detergent onto the stain, and either rub the fabric together gently or use a soft-bristled toothbrush to work it into the fibers. Let stand for five minutes before rinsing with cold water. Lipstick — Best removed by pretreating the fabric by pouring Tide Hygienic Clean Heavy Duty 10X detergent on the stain, covering it completely. Use a soft-bristled toothbrush to spread the detergent into the fibers or rub the fabric together gently. Let it sit for five minutes.

— Best removed by pretreating the fabric by pouring Tide Hygienic Clean Heavy Duty 10X detergent on the stain, covering it completely. Use a soft-bristled toothbrush to spread the detergent into the fibers or rub the fabric together gently. Let it sit for five minutes. Coffee — Run cold water over the stain, then pour Tide Hygienic Clean Heavy Duty 10X detergent onto it. Rub the fabric together gently or use a soft-bristled toothbrush to work the detergent into the fibers and let the stain sit for a few minutes.

— Run cold water over the stain, then pour Tide Hygienic Clean Heavy Duty 10X detergent onto it. Rub the fabric together gently or use a soft-bristled toothbrush to work the detergent into the fibers and let the stain sit for a few minutes. Gravy — Pour Tide Hygienic Clean Heavy Duty 10X directly onto the gravy stain, completely covering it. Rub the fabric together gently or use a soft-bristled toothbrush to work the detergent into the fabric and let it sit for five minutes.



Tide encourages everyone to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Guidelines for celebrating the holidays when it comes to size of gatherings and how to best prepare.

Visit www.tide.com for more information.

*among liquid laundry detergents and liquid laundry detergent pacs, respectively

**vs. Tide Original Liquid

______________________________________________________________________________

About Tide

For over 70 years Tide has been changing the way we do laundry and continually helping deliver the cleanest clothes you can get. To meet consumers' diverse laundry needs, Tide offers its cleaning in a variety of products including Tide Hygienic Clean Heavy Duty 10X, Tide Free & Gentle, Tide Plus Downy, Tide Sport Odor Defense, Tide Plus Ultra OXI, Tide Plant Based, Tide Simply and Studio by Tide. For consumers' on-the-go stain removal needs, Tide to Go Pens and Wipes help remove fresh food and drink stains on the spot. Visit www.tide.com for helpful product information and practical tips on laundry care.



About Procter & Gamble

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit https://www.pg.com/ for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands.

About P&G’s COVID-19 Contributions

P&G is stepping up to provide much needed product donations and financial support in response to the global COVID-19 crisis. Our contributions of product and in-kind support now exceed $15 million and will continue to increase as we work with communities around the world to understand how we can best serve them. Millions of P&G products are being donated from 30 brands in more than 20 countries, with more on the way. These donations ensure that families who do not have basic access to the everyday essentials many of us take for granted, can have the cleaning, health and hygiene benefits P&G brands can provide. Our contributions are broad-based with cash support to ensure disaster relief organizations can meet immediate needs, including hygiene education and medical equipment and supplies. We’re partnering with some of the world’s leading relief organizations, including the International Federation of the Red Cross, Americares and Direct Relief, and key regional organizations such as Feeding America, Matthew 25: Ministries, the China Youth Development Foundation, One Foundation, the Korea Disaster Relief Association, the United Way, and more.

