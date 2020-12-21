Healthcare Tourism Market 2021, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2026
A New Market Study, titled “Healthcare Tourism Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
2020-12-21
This report provides in depth study of “Healthcare Tourism Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Healthcare Tourism Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
This market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global Healthcare Tourism market. This report focused on Healthcare Tourism market past and present growth globally. Global research on Global Healthcare Tourism Industry presents a market overview, product details, classification, market concentration, and maturity study. The market value and growth rate from 2019-2025 along with industry size estimates are explained.
This report focuses on the global Healthcare Tourism status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Healthcare Tourism development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
Pantai Holdings Berhad
KPJ Healthcare Berhad
Dentalpro
Prince Court Medical Centre
Island Hospital
IJN Health Institute
Mahkota Medical Centre
Sunway Medical Centre
LohGuanLye Specialists Centre
Tropicana Medical Centre
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Spa Tourism
Leisure Tourism
Hot Spring Tourism
Forest Tourism
Sports Health Tourism
Other
Market segment by Application, split into
Cardio Internal Medicine
Cardiothoracic Surgery
Oncology
Fertility Treatments
Orthopedic Treatment
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Healthcare Tourism status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Healthcare Tourism development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Healthcare Tourism are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Major Key Points in Table of Content
Continued….
