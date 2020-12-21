Healthcare Tourism Market 2021, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2026

A New Market Study, titled “Healthcare Tourism Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, December 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary

This report provides in depth study of “Healthcare Tourism Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Healthcare Tourism Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

This market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global Healthcare Tourism market. This report focused on Healthcare Tourism market past and present growth globally. Global research on Global Healthcare Tourism Industry presents a market overview, product details, classification, market concentration, and maturity study. The market value and growth rate from 2019-2025 along with industry size estimates are explained.

This report focuses on the global Healthcare Tourism status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Healthcare Tourism development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Pantai Holdings Berhad

KPJ Healthcare Berhad

Dentalpro

Prince Court Medical Centre

Island Hospital

IJN Health Institute

Mahkota Medical Centre

Sunway Medical Centre

LohGuanLye Specialists Centre

Tropicana Medical Centre

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Spa Tourism

Leisure Tourism

Hot Spring Tourism

Forest Tourism

Sports Health Tourism

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Cardio Internal Medicine

Cardiothoracic Surgery

Oncology

Fertility Treatments

Orthopedic Treatment

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Healthcare Tourism status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Healthcare Tourism development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Healthcare Tourism are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Healthcare Tourism Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Healthcare Tourism Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Spa Tourism

1.4.3 Leisure Tourism

1.4.4 Hot Spring Tourism

1.4.5 Forest Tourism

1.4.6 Sports Health Tourism

1.4.7 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Healthcare Tourism Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Cardio Internal Medicine

1.5.3 Cardiothoracic Surgery

1.5.4 Oncology

1.5.5 Fertility Treatments

1.5.6 Orthopedic Treatment

1.5.7 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

….

13Key Players Profiles

13.1 Pantai Holdings Berhad

13.1.1 Pantai Holdings Berhad Company Details

13.1.2 Pantai Holdings Berhad Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.1.3 Pantai Holdings Berhad Healthcare Tourism Introduction

13.1.4 Pantai Holdings Berhad Revenue in Healthcare Tourism Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 Pantai Holdings Berhad Recent Development

13.2 KPJ Healthcare Berhad

13.2.1 KPJ Healthcare Berhad Company Details

13.2.2 KPJ Healthcare Berhad Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.2.3 KPJ Healthcare Berhad Healthcare Tourism Introduction

13.2.4 KPJ Healthcare Berhad Revenue in Healthcare Tourism Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 KPJ Healthcare Berhad Recent Development

13.3 Dentalpro

13.3.1 Dentalpro Company Details

13.3.2 Dentalpro Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.3.3 Dentalpro Healthcare Tourism Introduction

13.3.4 Dentalpro Revenue in Healthcare Tourism Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 Dentalpro Recent Development

13.4 Prince Court Medical Centre

13.4.1 Prince Court Medical Centre Company Details

13.4.2 Prince Court Medical Centre Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.4.3 Prince Court Medical Centre Healthcare Tourism Introduction

13.4.4 Prince Court Medical Centre Revenue in Healthcare Tourism Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 Prince Court Medical Centre Recent Development

13.5 Island Hospital

13.5.1 Island Hospital Company Details

13.5.2 Island Hospital Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.5.3 Island Hospital Healthcare Tourism Introduction

13.5.4 Island Hospital Revenue in Healthcare Tourism Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 Island Hospital Recent Development

13.6 IJN Health Institute

13.6.1 IJN Health Institute Company Details

13.6.2 IJN Health Institute Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.6.3 IJN Health Institute Healthcare Tourism Introduction

13.6.4 IJN Health Institute Revenue in Healthcare Tourism Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 IJN Health Institute Recent Development

13.7 Mahkota Medical Centre

13.7.1 Mahkota Medical Centre Company Details

13.7.2 Mahkota Medical Centre Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.7.3 Mahkota Medical Centre Healthcare Tourism Introduction

13.7.4 Mahkota Medical Centre Revenue in Healthcare Tourism Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 Mahkota Medical Centre Recent Development

13.8 Sunway Medical Centre

13.8.1 Sunway Medical Centre Company Details

13.8.2 Sunway Medical Centre Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.8.3 Sunway Medical Centre Healthcare Tourism Introduction

13.8.4 Sunway Medical Centre Revenue in Healthcare Tourism Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 Sunway Medical Centre Recent Development

13.9 LohGuanLye Specialists Centre

13.9.1 LohGuanLye Specialists Centre Company Details

13.9.2 LohGuanLye Specialists Centre Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.9.3 LohGuanLye Specialists Centre Healthcare Tourism Introduction

13.9.4 LohGuanLye Specialists Centre Revenue in Healthcare Tourism Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 LohGuanLye Specialists Centre Recent Development

13.10 Tropicana Medical Centre

13.10.1 Tropicana Medical Centre Company Details

13.10.2 Tropicana Medical Centre Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.10.3 Tropicana Medical Centre Healthcare Tourism Introduction

13.10.4 Tropicana Medical Centre Revenue in Healthcare Tourism Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 Tropicana Medical Centre Recent Development

Continued….

