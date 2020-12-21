Global Customer Identity Access Management (CIAM) Market 2021 | Industry Analysis and Forecasts to 2026
A New Market Study, titled “Customer Identity Access Management (CIAM) Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges”
PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, December 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary
A New Market Study, titled “Customer Identity Access Management (CIAM) Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
This report provides in depth study of “Customer Identity Access Management (CIAM) Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Customer Identity Access Management (CIAM) Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
This market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global Customer Identity Access Management (CIAM) market. This report focused on Customer Identity Access Management (CIAM) market past and present growth globally. Global research on Global Customer Identity Access Management (CIAM) Industry presents a market overview, product details, classification, market concentration, and maturity study. The market value and growth rate from 2019-2025 along with industry size estimates are explained.
This report focuses on the global Customer Identity Access Management (CIAM) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Customer Identity Access Management (CIAM) development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
Microsoft
SAP
IBM
Ping Identity
Okta
Oracle
ForgeRock
Janrain
LoginRadius
iWelcome
Globalsign
Trusona
Acuant
SailPoint
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
On-premises
Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)
Market segment by Application, split into
BFSI
Goverment
Healthcare
IT & Telecom
Media & Entertainment
Educational
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Customer Identity Access Management (CIAM) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Customer Identity Access Management (CIAM) development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Customer Identity Access Management (CIAM) are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
