PSD NEWS RELEASE: Department of Public Safety COVID-19 Update for 12/19/20

Posted on Dec 19, 2020 in Latest News, Newsroom

Inmate and Staff Testing Continues

The Halawa Correctional Facility (HCF) reported 238 more inmate test results as part of surge testing efforts at the facility. The 238 inmate test results included 55 positive, 182 negative and one (1) inconclusive result. There were eight (8) more positive HCF staff results reported. Surge testing, with the assistance of the Department of Health and Hawaii National Guard and Project Vision Hawaii, will continue until there are no new positive cases at the facility.

The Waiawa Correctional Facility reports an additional seven (7) inmate recoveries, including the return of one (1) hospitalized inmate. There are only six (6) active positive cases, including the one (1) remaining inmate in the hospital. The Oahu Community Correctional Center (OCCC) reported 11 negative inmate test results. There are only 3 OCCC inmates with active positive cases. For more information on PSD’s planning and response efforts to COVID-19:http://dps.hawaii.gov/blog/2020/03/17/coronavirus-covid-19-information-and-resources/.

Toni Schwartz Public Information Officer Hawaii Department of Public Safety Office: 808-587-1358 Cell: 808-683-5507 [email protected] http://hawaii.gov/psd/ Facebook: www.Facebook.com/HawaiiPSD Twitter: www.Twitter.com/HawaiiPSD

