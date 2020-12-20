HI-EMA NEWS RELEASE: Hawai’i Emergency Management Agency Reminds Residents to Avoid Gatherings of Five or More

Newsroom Posted on Dec 20, 2020 in Latest News

HONOLULU – With the holiday season upon us as the COVID-19 positive case counts continue to surge across the country, Hawai’i Emergency Management Agency (HI-EMA) strongly urges residents to avoid gatherings of 5 or more people.

Coming together with friends and family is an important tradition during Christmas and the New Year, but in these dangerous times, actively protecting each other from the virus should be a top priority. Do not congregate in groups larger than 5 people and if you must gather socially, make sure it is only with members of your household. Please continue safe practices at all times—especially when last minute shopping this season—by properly wearing a mask over both your mouth and nose, washing your hands frequently, and maintaining a physical distance of at least 6 feet apart.

“I challenge you all to find safer ways to celebrate this holiday season,” said HI-EMA Administrator, Luke Meyers. “Spread love and joy, not COVID.”

The mainland is setting records numbers each day in new COVID-19 cases, hospital capacity overloads, and fatalities. On Sunday, our own numbers once again climbed into the two hundreds. Keeping your family, friends, and our islands safe during this pandemic is all our responsibilities. Please do your part to prevent a surge in Hawai’i.

Mahalo. For more information, please visit hawaiicovid19.com.

