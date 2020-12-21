Virtual Router Market to reach US $1,012 Million by 2028 - Global Insights on Key Trends, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Strategic Initiatives, Growth Drivers, and Future Prospect: Adroit Market Research

The North American region is anticipated to hold the largest market size in the global virtual router market

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, Texas, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Virtual Router Market by Component ((Software (On-Premise, and Cloud) and Services (Consulting, Integration & Implementation, and Maintenance & Operations)), End-User (Telecom Providers, Cloud Providers, and Enterprises), and by Region, Global Forecast, 2018 to 2028” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

Rising industry efforts to increase market share by providing enhanced operational capabilities, reducing the time and cost of development, and unique features such as new connectivity options, in turn, are positively influencing the industry growth. Hence the Global Virtual Router Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 25% with a market size expected to be USD 1,012 Million by 2028.

Virtual Router demand has increased has also increased due to an increase in the private cloud by the various organization across sectors. With the expansion of 5G infrastructure across countries, technology has been widely accepted and it's growing rapidly. The virtual router helps in internet connection through the use of WiFi connection and allows network paths to divide into multiple devices

The technology used in delivery network services is more scalable compared to other technologies. It focuses on Firewalls, Message routers, WAN acceleration, Content Delivery Networks, and various other specified networks. Network Function Virtualization can be run in commodity hardware, which is less costly. Thereby, it helps in maintaining and eliminating the cost for enterprises. They improve productivity at the price of portability as compared to conventional network platforms. A Virtual Router makes it simple to enable enterprises to reduce costs concerning procurement and hardware equipment maintenance

The Virtual Router Market can be categorized into North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America dominated the network function virtualization market, owing to a large number of solutions and service providers. Besides, the adoption of advanced technologies such as data center consolidation and networking is supporting the market growth across this region.

The major players of the Virtual Router Market are Cisco, Ericcson, Huawei Technologies, Nokia, IBM, HPE, and many more.

