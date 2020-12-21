Ureed.com Celebrates Over 54,000 Freelance Talents, Becoming the Largest Freelance Marketplace in the GCC Region

Going virtual is the new normal, and now more than ever is the time for freelance work to boom in the region and elsewhere around the world

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 21, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ureed.com announces its acquisition of over 54,000 freelance talents to its platform, making it the largest freelance marketplace in the GCC region. Ever since the rapid spread of COVID-19 back in March 2020, Ureed.com's team has been working hard to facilitate the transition towards remote work, helping many young talents around the region find remote opportunities and offering to those who have already been impacted by the virus' spread an avenue to earn extra money online.Starting 2020 with approximately 20,000 freelancers operating only in the content creation and translation fields, Ureed.com's management team, led by CEO Marwan Abdel Aziz helped fuel the company's expansion into almost 150 verticals. After closing a 7-figure seed fund from Wamda Capital and Anova Investments and acquiring rival marketplace Nabbesh, Ureed.com was set on a path of growth until the COVID-19 crisis hit.With the numbers of layoffs increasing around the world, Ureed.com's team launched a region-wide campaign to attract freelancers towards the platform and raise awareness about the many benefits that freelancing can offer to talents at such critical times. The campaign also involved securing deals with enterprises from the GCC region seeking to compensate for many of the losses endured thanks to COVID-19."We are proud of what we were able to accomplish at those critical times. Our success these past few months, achieved with a fully remote team, is only a testament to what the online world has to offer for businesses. Going virtual is the new normal, and now more than ever is the time for freelance work to boom in the region and elsewhere around the world", comments Abdelaziz, CEO of Ureed.comAbout Uread.comToday, Ureed.com boasts of a network of over 54,000 registered freelancers and 6,000 registered employers. There are also over 1000 jobs and transactions being conducted on the platform, making it by far the largest freelance marketplace in the GCC region and a go-to for many companies, namely Amazon, Noon, STC, Khan Academy, Tamatem and many more.If you're looking to hire freelance talents or connect with freelancers in your industry, visit Ureed.com.