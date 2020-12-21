Arrest Made in an Assault with Intent to Commit First Degree Sexual Abuse Offense: Unit Block of E Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Sexual Assault Unit announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with Intent to Commit First Degree Sexual Abuse offense that occurred on Sunday, December 20, 2020, in the Unit Block of E Street, Northwest.

At approximately 6:25 am, the victim agreed to meet with the suspect using an online dating application. The suspect responded to a hotel at the listed location. Once inside the victim’s room, the suspect brandished a handgun and attempted to commit a sexual act on the victim. A struggle ensued, causing the gun to discharge and strike both the suspect and the victim. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported both the victim and the suspect to area hospitals for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

On Sunday, December 20, 2020, 32 year-old Anthony Lillard, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with Intent to Commit First Degree Sexual Abuse and Assault with a Dangerous Weapon.