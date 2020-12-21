Global Chia Seed Market 2020 Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Opportunities, Analysis and Forecast To 2026

A new market study, titled “Chia Seed Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, December 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Introduction

Chia Seed Market 2020

Wide use in multiple industries like cosmetic and pharmaceuticals, ability to aid and support in the functioning of Heart and Cardiovascular Systems, usage as a superfood etc., are majorly driving the growth of the global market for Chia seeds. Chia, also known as Salvia hispanica, is species of flowering plant majorly cultivated for its seeds. This seed has various applications like oil and food. The global chia seed market was valued at US$0.27 billion during 2016. The Americas are leading the global chia seeds market with around 78% of the global production followed by Australia and Europe. Growing demand for vegan foods, changing lifestyles of the people, increasing health consciousness, shift from junks to healthy snacks in these regions are impacting the growth of chia seeds market. Though chia seeds are safe for the majority of the population, it has been seen that in some instances, the seed is responsible for choking. Chia seeds are good absorbers and can absorb liquid around 10 times of their weight. If they are not soaked properly, they may cause blockage and significantly increase the chances of choking. Europian Union Novel Food regulation recently put a significant restriction on the usage of chia seeds in Europe, and it potentially affects the market share of chia seeds in the region.

The chia seed has a variety of applications in the food and oil industry, which ensures the growth of the market in the near future.

Market Segmentation of Global Chia Seed Market

The global market of Chia Seed can be segmented by Type, Application, and Region.

On the basis of Type, the market can be divided into Bagged, Canned, and Others.

Among these, the bagged chia seeds cover the largest market share and expected to lead the chart during the forecast period.

By Application, the market can be segmented into Animal Feeds, Nutraceuticals, Food and Beverages, and Other.

The growing demand for healthy food ensures Food and Beverages segment to lead the market share.

Geographical Market Segmentation of Global Chia Seed Market

The geographical market segmentation of Chia Seed includes different regions and countries. They are North America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, Asia-Pacific, India, South Korea, China, Japan, Indonesia, Australia, Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand, Europe, the UK, France, Russia, Italy, Spain, Germany, Central and South America, Brazil, Rest of Central and South America, the Middle East and African region, GCC Countries, Egypt, South Africa and Turkey.

The North America region is leading the global market in terms of production, with 78% of the total global production. The north American region is followed by Australia and Europe. In the other hand, Europe is the largest importer of chia seed accounting to an import of 16,182 tonnes in 2016 with an impressive growth rate of 27%. Germany, Netherlands, and Spain are leading the market in the Europian region.

Current News from the Industry

Chia seeds help the humankind to improve the overall health and promotes a healthy lifestyle. Recently a study suggests that chia seeds can be extremely helpful for weight loss. Chia seeds are rich in protein, fiber, and fatty acid. Among them, fiber is instrumental for weight loss as it lowers the bad cholesterol in a body. Chia seeds need to be one’s diet plan if someone wants to reduce body weight.



Major Key Points of Global Chia Seed Market

