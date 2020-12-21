Biofuels Market 2020 Global Trends, Share, Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2025

A new market study, titled “Discover Biofuels Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, December 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Introduction

Biofuels Market 2020

With Climate change being ultimately acknowledged as a reality, and its effects showing visible damage to the sensitive environment all over the world, countries have started to realize that rapid, radical and innovative measures need to be taken to slow down the rate of climate change. One of those measures is impetus by governments around the world to change from conventional sources to alternative sources of energy like Biofuels. Biofuels are derived from the nature’s residue and emit far less pollution from fossil fuels, which are depleting resources. Bio fuels can be characterized into Bioethanol and Biodiesel.

Bioethanol is a fuel derived from corn, starch, sorghum, potatoes, wheat, sugarcane and vegetable waste. Biodiesel is oil from plants and animals blended with petroleum diesel.

Governments all around the world are gradually shifting towards biofuels in want for a carbon-efficient and clean economy.

The report presents the Biofuels (Bioethanol and Biodiesel) Products Market w.r.to volume and value, at global, regional and company level. From global perspective, it takes into account the historical market data to predict and present the forecast for the period 2019-2025. On regional level, it takes in account the market in key regions, i.e., North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, and India. On company level, the report examines the market share, production capacity, revenue and forecast for each manufacturer.

Get Free Sample Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3791686-global-biofuels-market-2018-2025

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

Market Segmentation

By Fuel Type

The global biofuels market is segmented by product type into bioethanol and biodiesel. The bioethanol segment holds significant market share, owing to increasing demand for bioethanol as automobile fuel due to their environment-friendly characteristic to mitigate greenhouse gas emission is expected to propel industry growth.

Biodiesel improves lubricity in fuel and keep moving parts from wearing prematurely. Biodiesel also causes far less damage to the environment as compared to the petroleum diesel in the case of spillage.

Market share of Global Biofuels market by Fuel, 2017

Bio-Diesel 36%

Bioethanol 64%

By geography

North America has the highest share of the global biofuels market, owing to its supportive policies extended by the governments, such as the many tax incentives provided by the governments. US is the global leader for biodiesel, owing to its robust policies, mandates, and incentives for encouraging production, consumption, and research for new technologies for alternate fuels.

South America is the second largest producer of biofuels after North America, with Brazil and Argentina producing more than 40% of the biofuels in 2015. The elevated oil prices and increased consumption of oil have are few of the major drivers for the development of biofuels in Brazil. Furthermore, the availability of large arable land and the government support have made the country the second largest producer of biodiesel.

Recently, U.S. government blocked in practice the import of Argentine biodiesel, which is made exclusively from soybeans, by imposing high import duties, arguing dumping, or unfair competition with local soybean producers. However, the prevalent strong European bonds is expected to increase the growth of the market in Argentina.

Research Objectives

1.) To gauge the past global trends in the market, and forecast the future course of the industry, with the use of effective and modern analytical tools.

2.) To provide detailed segmental analysis of the market based on product type, application and regions.

3.) To analyze the performance of key players in the industry, and study their market share, future strategies such as expansion, mergers, new launches, acquisitions, etc.

4.) To study key factors of growth in industry like opportunities, drivers, risks, and economy, market potential etc.

Why purchase the report?

• Visualize the composition of the Biofuels market across each indication, in terms of by fuel type, by end-user (Bioethanol) and by end-user (Biodiesel) highlighting the key commercial assets and players.

• Identify commercial opportunities in Biofuels market by analyzing trends and co-development deals.

• Excel data sheet with thousands of data points of the Biofuels market – level 4/5 segmentation

• PDF report with the most relevant analysis cogently put together after exhaustive qualitative interviews and in-depth market study

• Product mapping in excel for the Biofuels products of all major market players

Target Audience

• Raw Material Suppliers/ Buyers

• Product Suppliers/ Buyers

• Industry Investors/Investment Bankers

• Education & Research Institutes

• Research Professionals

• Emerging Companies

• Manufacturer

@Enquiry Before Buying https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3791686-global-biofuels-market-2018-2025

Table of Contents

1. GLOBAL BIOFUELS MARKET-SCOPE AND METHODOLOGY

2. GLOBAL BIOFUELS MARKET –TRENDS AND DEVELOPMENTS

3. INDUSTRY ANALYSIS

4. GLOBAL BIOFUELS MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

5. GLOBAL BIOFUELS MARKET – BY GEOGRAPHY

6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7. COMPANY PROFILES

8. APPENDIX

