The world’s biggest names in online business share how they shattered every other belief system to realize true success and prosperity.

Digital marketing sensation Junior Anthony brings the path to "Sotori" to his followers and a never-before-seen system for mastering the marketing game at the first-ever LiveSotori conference.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the wake of his wildly successful two-day workshop in October, Junior Anthony has announced the first-ever LiveSotori conference. The three-day event will be held at Disney’s Swan & Dolphin Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Florida on December 18-21.

Over two sensational days, the audience will learn an entirely new way to make money online and find true purpose.

The event will kick off with Daymond John, the founder and CEO of FUBU. Daymond’s powerful welcoming seminar will cover how making the best out of every bad can result in a picture-perfect future. He will also share the incredible concepts behind his best-selling book, The Power of Broke.

This dazzling introduction will be followed by co-author of the internationally-acclaimed series Chicken Soup for the Soul Carol Klein. The five-time New York bestseller will lead the audience through an inspirational lesson on unconscious luck - and why it matters.

Life coach Michelle Frye will power up the audience with her highly-acclaimed insights into how having a strong “why” can turn dreams into reality.

Author and motivational speaker Dale Smith Thomas will round off the event by speaking on the distance between the heart and the head - with a Disney twist. Dale is renowned for her empowering style that challenges her audience to achieve new levels in their personal and professional lives.

Since its launch in early 2020, LiveSotori has evolved into a powerful platform and community. Headed by marketing guru and business coach Junior “JR” Anthony, aspiring entrepreneurs are revelling in a never-before-seen system for creating success.



Famed for his ability to re-energize even the most down-and-out of wannabe entrepreneurs, JR has been credited with helping hundreds of his followers make a positive impact in their financial aspect of their lives.Even those who have lost thousands on get-rich-quick schemes have been blown away by JR’s new way of mastering the online world. As a result, they have gone on to change their lives and businesses in ways they never dreamed possible.

LiveSotori has built its following by promising not just success but the energy to get out of a rut and achieve one’s true potential. LiveSotori’s mission, essentially, is to help creatives with the least experience to get results.

Tickets to this event can be purchased through livesotori.com/disney.

