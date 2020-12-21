In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Test Market 2020 Global Trends, Share, Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2026
A new market study, titled “In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Test Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, December 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Introduction
Global In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Test Market
In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Test status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Test development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
• Roche
• Abbott
• Danaher
• Siemens Healthineers
• Thermo Fisher Scientific
• Sysmex
• Biomerieux
• Ortho Clinical Diagnostics
• Becton Dickinson
• Bio-Rad Laboratories
• Hologic
• Johnson and Johnson
• Qiagen
• Myriad Genetics
• Wondfo
• KHB
• DAAN Gene
• Leadman Biochemistry
• Mindray
• BioSino
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Immuno Diagnostics
Chemistry Diagnostics
Molecular Diagnostics
POCT
Other
Market segment by Application, split into
Hospitals
Laboratory
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Test status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Test development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Test are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Major Key Points of Global In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Test Market
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Test Revenue
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Test Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026
1.4.2 Immuno Diagnostics
1.4.3 Chemistry Diagnostics
1.4.4 Molecular Diagnostics
1.4.5 POCT
1.4.6 Other
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Test Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026
1.5.2 Hospitals
1.5.3 Laboratory
1.5.4 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
……………
13 Key Players Profiles
13.1 Roche
13.1.1 Roche Company Details
13.1.2 Roche Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.1.3 Roche In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Test Introduction
13.1.4 Roche Revenue in In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Test Business (2015-2020))
13.1.5 Roche Recent Development
13.2 Abbott
13.2.1 Abbott Company Details
13.2.2 Abbott Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.2.3 Abbott In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Test Introduction
13.2.4 Abbott Revenue in In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Test Business (2015-2020)
13.2.5 Abbott Recent Development
13.3 Danaher
13.3.1 Danaher Company Details
13.3.2 Danaher Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.3.3 Danaher In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Test Introduction
13.3.4 Danaher Revenue in In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Test Business (2015-2020)
13.3.5 Danaher Recent Development
13.4 Siemens Healthineers
13.4.1 Siemens Healthineers Company Details
13.4.2 Siemens Healthineers Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.4.3 Siemens Healthineers In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Test Introduction
13.4.4 Siemens Healthineers Revenue in In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Test Business (2015-2020)
13.4.5 Siemens Healthineers Recent Development
13.5 Thermo Fisher Scientific
13.5.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Details
13.5.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.5.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Test Introduction
13.5.4 Thermo Fisher Scientific Revenue in In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Test Business (2015-2020)
13.5.5 Thermo Fisher Scientific Recent Development
13.6 Sysmex
13.6.1 Sysmex Company Details
13.6.2 Sysmex Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.6.3 Sysmex In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Test Introduction
13.6.4 Sysmex Revenue in In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Test Business (2015-2020)
13.6.5 Sysmex Recent Development
13.7 Biomerieux
13.7.1 Biomerieux Company Details
13.7.2 Biomerieux Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.7.3 Biomerieux In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Test Introduction
13.7.4 Biomerieux Revenue in In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Test Business (2015-2020)
13.7.5 Biomerieux Recent Development
13.8 Ortho Clinical Diagnostics
13.8.1 Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Company Details
13.8.2 Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.8.3 Ortho Clinical Diagnostics In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Test Introduction
13.8.4 Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Revenue in In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Test Business (2015-2020)
13.8.5 Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Recent Development
13.9 Becton Dickinson
13.9.1 Becton Dickinson Company Details
13.9.2 Becton Dickinson Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.9.3 Becton Dickinson In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Test Introduction
13.9.4 Becton Dickinson Revenue in In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Test Business (2015-2020)
13.9.5 Becton Dickinson Recent Development
13.10 Bio-Rad Laboratories
13.10.1 Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Details
13.10.2 Bio-Rad Laboratories Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.10.3 Bio-Rad Laboratories In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Test Introduction
13.10.4 Bio-Rad Laboratories Revenue in In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Test Business (2015-2020)
13.10.5 Bio-Rad Laboratories Recent Development
13.11 Hologic
10.11.1 Hologic Company Details
10.11.2 Hologic Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.11.3 Hologic In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Test Introduction
10.11.4 Hologic Revenue in In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Test Business (2015-2020)
10.11.5 Hologic Recent Development
13.12 Johnson and Johnson
10.12.1 Johnson and Johnson Company Details
10.12.2 Johnson and Johnson Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.12.3 Johnson and Johnson In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Test Introduction
10.12.4 Johnson and Johnson Revenue in In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Test Business (2015-2020)
10.12.5 Johnson and Johnson Recent Development
13.13 Qiagen
10.13.1 Qiagen Company Details
10.13.2 Qiagen Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.13.3 Qiagen In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Test Introduction
10.13.4 Qiagen Revenue in In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Test Business (2015-2020)
10.13.5 Qiagen Recent Development
13.14 Myriad Genetics
10.14.1 Myriad Genetics Company Details
10.14.2 Myriad Genetics Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.14.3 Myriad Genetics In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Test Introduction
10.14.4 Myriad Genetics Revenue in In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Test Business (2015-2020)
10.14.5 Myriad Genetics Recent Development
13.15 Wondfo
10.15.1 Wondfo Company Details
10.15.2 Wondfo Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
