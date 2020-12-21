Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C. Provides Legal Help to Bus Accident Victims in Los Angeles County

One of Burbank's premier law firms provides legal help to victims of bus accidents.

BURBANK, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives of the Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C. based in Burbank, California, announced today that the law firm fights on behalf of victims injured in bus accidents.

"Common carriers like bus companies are in a special relationship with their passengers and must use utmost care and diligence for their passengers’ safety," said Michael Akopyan, founder and partner at the Akopyan Law Firm and added, “If the bus company failed to exercise utmost care and diligence and you were harmed as a result, then you may have a claim against the bus company.”

"If you were injuered in a bus accident, you should seek medical help as soon as possible," stressed Akopyan and suggested, "You have no legal obligation to speak with representatives of either the bus company or their insurance company. We would suggest that before you give any interviews or statements you consult an attorney about your rights."

Akopyan emphasized, “Insurance companies are always trying to minimize the amount they pay out and will likely try to use everything you say to them against you in the future. It is typically preferable for an attorney to communicate with them on your behalf.”

"The Akopyan Law Firm fights wrongdoers and their insurance companies on behalf of victims injured in bus accidents," said Akopyan.

Each lawyer at the Akopyan Law Firm has years of experience litigating personal injury cases. Akopyan Law Firm A.P.C.'s team of attorneys also includes partner, Ani M. Akopyan, who like Michael Akopyan, was named to the 2020 Southern California Super Lawyers List. Together Ani and Michael have more than 30 years of combined experience.

The Akopyan Law Firm has recovered millions of dollars for their clients. If you have you been in a bus accident, act now to hold them accountable with help from The Akopyan Law Firm.

For more information, please visit https://www.akopyanlaw.com/practice-areas/ or call (818) 509-9975 today for a complimentary Case Evaluation.

###

About Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C.

The Akopyan Law Firm is committed to restoring the balance of power against the government, large corporations, and insurance companies alike whenever they seek to deprive people of their rights. The Akopyan Law Firm is dedicated to defending its clients against oppression and can stand up for them in their time of need.

Contact Details:

Michael Akopyan

Ani M. Akopyan

2600 W. Olive Ave

Suite 587, Burbank, CA 91505

Phone: (818) 509-9975

Source: Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C.