Sunnybay's Heating Pads Are Popular Holiday Gifts
Demand is surging for high-quality heating pads as the pandemic rages onFEDERAL WAY, WA , UNITED STATES, December 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- While many have been stuck working from home and dealing with record levels of stress, SunnyBay has been working tirelessly to provide a variety of high-quality pain relief products such as their microwavable heating pad for the neck and shoulders.
SunnyBay has seen an increase in demand for products such as their heat patches for back pain relief, likely because so many more people sit endlessly in positions that are not ergonomic while they work from home. Additionally, people who have recovered from coronavirus infections, but retain some symptoms (often referred to as “long-haulers”), potentially benefit from therapeutic products such as those that SunnyBay produces.
Workers and long-haulers are not the only ones who benefit from these therapeutic products though. One customer, D. Elizabeth Burton, was left with ongoing pain following an automobile accident from 14 years ago. Initially, she made her own heating pad, held together with bandages, to alleviate her pain. Then, SunnyBay sent her a belt to try out. Elizabeth was elated, saying to SunnyBay: "You all go above and beyond to make sure the customer is satisfied and I am grateful." Comments like hers have become a regular occurrence, particularly as more people are working in the yard and around the house during stay-at-home orders in response to COVID-19.
SunnyBay provides products and services based on their core philosophy to help customers with a focus on personalized design to get them what they need. Sam Wright, CEO of SunnyBay, credits their resilience to product quality and a commitment to exceptional customer care. “Our long-term customers have grown so loyal that they describe themselves as ‘lifers,’” he explains. The company offers a complete range of lavender-scented neck wraps that unite aromatherapy with thermotherapy for the ultimate in relaxation. This collection includes the company's standard and extra-long neck heating wraps in various prints and styles including solid colors, buffalo plaid, and leopard print. During the pandemic, these stress-reduction products are so popular that the company is working around the clock to meet demand, even requiring some products to be shipped via express mail.
About SunnyBay
Washington-based Sunny Bay is a manufacturer and retailer of high-quality, effective pain relief products. The company's best-selling neck wraps and heating pads are meticulously designed for optimal comfort. Each neck wrap, pad, and travel pillow is handcrafted with care in the United States. Using premium Washington lavender buds, the company's Lavender Collection elevates comfort with naturally soothing aromatic relief.
