AG Kaul Statement on Passing of Former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Shirley Abrahamson

MADISON, Wis. – Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul released the following statement regarding the passing of former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Shirley Abrahamson.

“I was saddened to learn today of the passing of a truly remarkable person and towering figure in American law, former Chief Justice Shirley Abrahamson.

“You didn’t have to know Chief Justice Abrahamson to know that she was brilliant, worked famously long hours in service to the people of Wisconsin, and was dedicated to fairness and justice. You just had to read her opinions.

“Through those hundreds and hundreds of opinions, Chief Justice Abrahamson shaped our understanding of the law for the better. Those opinions will have an impact for decades to come, as courts look to them for guidance and wisdom in resolving legal issues that have yet to arise.

“Chief Justice Abrahamson’s groundbreaking career helped open doors and has been a source of inspiration for countless people. And she showed that the law, and the jurists who interpret it, can be accessible.

“Our state government, our legal system, and Wisconsinites have all benefited greatly from Chief Justice Abrahamson’s more than four decades of distinguished service on the Wisconsin Supreme Court.”