Hotel and Hospitality Management Software Market Global Analysis, Industry Growth, Current Trends and Forecast till 2025

Global Hotel and Hospitality Management Software Market to Reach $4.9 Billion by 2026

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Hotel and Hospitality Management Software estimated at US$3.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.9 Billion by 2026, growing at aCAGR of 5.1% over the period 2020-2026. On-Premises, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.3% CAGR and reach US$2.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the SaaS-based segment is readjusted to a revised 4.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The key players covered in this study

Oracle

Infor

Protel hotelsoftware

Sabre

ASSD

Delta Software

eZee FrontDesk

innRoad

Intertec Systems

iRiS Software Systems

Jonas Software

Trawex

Winsar

Cloudbeds

Frontdesk Anywhere

Hotelogix

Maestro PMS

MSI

RDPWin

Guestline

InnQuest

Chinasoft International

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-premises

SaaS-based

Market segment by Application, split into

Under 200 Rooms

200 to 399 Rooms

400 to 700 Rooms

More than 700 Rooms

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

