COBB Institute Endorsement of Participation in Vaccine Trials and Support for Vaccination
The W. Montague Cobb/NMA Health Institute supports ensuring an ongoing representation of diverse racial and ethnic groups in COVID-19 vaccine trials.
Clinical trial participation of URM populations and diversity in research is a critically important component to achieving healthcare equity in general and in the recovery from the COVID-19 Pandemic.”WASHINGTON, DC, US, December 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The W. Montague Cobb/NMA Health Institute supports ensuring an ongoing representation of diverse racial and ethnic groups in vaccine trials that remain open for enrollment. We strongly believe that the level of vaccination uptake will improve if clinical trial participants approximate the demographics of the general population. As we witness record COVID-19 infections and deaths worldwide, we understand the gravity of this emergency in numerous communities throughout the United States and recognize the important role that widespread vaccination will play.
— Randall Morgan, MD, MBA- CEO Cobb Institute
Now represents the time for our disproportionately vulnerable populations to maintain significant participation in the vaccine trials and to take advantage of the trials that remain open to enrollment. In addition, we endorse the promotion of vaccine acceptance for each vaccine that meets the rigorous FDA standards of emergency use as they become available for distribution to at-risk, front-line individuals and long-term care facilities & eventually the general population across the country.
Only with equitable participation of Black/African Americans, Latinos and other underrepresented minorities in the vaccine clinical trials bolstered by robust vaccination promotion efforts, can we stop the spread of this virus within our communities and our target populations of focus. Therefore, the Cobb Institute continues to serve at the forefront of support for COVID-19 education, safe vaccine development & barrier-free COVID-19 testing. We also will continue to deliver, culturally-acceptable, science-based promotion to mitigate vaccine hesitancy for COVID-19 and other conditions with proven public health importance such as the influenza vaccine.
About the Cobb Institute
The W. Montague Cobb/National Medical Association (NMA) Health Institute (The Cobb Institute), a 501(c)(3) in Washington, DC, engages in innovative research and knowledge dissemination for the reduction and elimination of racial and ethnic health disparities and racism in medicine and science. The Cobb Institute boasts an established journal, the Journal of Racial and Ethnic Health Disparities and regularly collaborates with public agencies, private entities, academic medical centers, and – equally important – communities. Founded in 2004, the Institute is named in honor of the late William Montague Cobb M.D., Ph.D., LL.B., physician, anthropologist, distinguished Professor at Howard University and Past President of the National Medical Association. A think tank and national consortium of scholars, the Institute continues to cultivate a trusted and proven network of diverse stakeholders committed to solving racial inequities in health.
