Nick Clemente Announces Candidacy for Virginia State Delegate

Today, Leesburg Planning Commissioner Nick Clemente officially announced his candidacy for the 10th House of Delegates District for the 2021 election.
Now more than ever we need to put politics aside, and find solutions to ensure that all children are provided with the best in educational opportunities”LEESBURG, VA, USA, December 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Leesburg Planning Commissioner Nick Clemente officially announced his candidacy for the 10th House of Delegates District for the 2021 election. While the district will likely change some due to redistricting, the district currently encompasses most of the Town of Leesburg, Loudoun County and parts of Frederick and Clark Counties.
Clemente said, “I am running, because all of our children are struggling due to the COVID pandemic. However, children with learning disabilities, those who lack access to the internet, minorities and kids living below the poverty line are falling behind their peers at a drastic rate. Growing up with dyslexia, I know the real life consequences of falling behind and the negative effects it can have on one’s self esteem. Now more than ever we need to put politics aside, and find solutions to ensure that all children are provided with the best in educational opportunities.”
In addition to his work on the Leesburg Planning Commission, Nick Clemente is the current Membership Director for the Virginia Chapter of Associated Builders and Contractors. In this position he has helped many small businesses grow and manage the ups and downs of the COVID age. He is also a member of the Potomac Valley Officiating Association, primarily working youth basketball and softball games.
“I have known Nick Clemente for several years and have respected his genuine love for the Commonwealth, passion for service, and commitment toward finding ways to make Virginia the best place to live, work, and play,” said former Virginia governor George Allen, who recently declared his support for Clemente. “Nick Clemente exemplifies the type of candidate that offers the Republican Party sincere hope of winning again through bold, fresh, conservative solutions that solve problems and appeal to voters.”
Former Attorney General Jerry Kilgore said, “Nick has the vision and energy that we need from our leaders. He will be a strong voice for Virginia’s 10th House of Delegates District, and it is my pleasure to endorse him.” AG Kilgore endorsement
Nick Clemente has also been endorsed by Del. Terry Kilgore, the current representative for Virginia House District 1. Delegate Kilgore said, “I am very pleased that Nick Clemente is entering 2021 as a candidate for House of Delegates. He is dedicated, driven, and has a passion to serve his community. Nick will invigorate voters, and is the person for the job to win in 2021 and restore good governance to his district in Leesburg. He has my full support and I am excited about serving with him in the General Assembly soon!
Clemente describes himself as a problem solver and coalition builder, and has emphasized his intent to personally connect with voters and listen to their ideas and concerns throughout his campaign. He stressed that, “if anyone wants to talk, or just needs someone to listen to their problems, he is available and can be reached at 571-707-4471.
