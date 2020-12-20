Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Arrest Made in 2010 Homicide: 2400 Block of Hartford Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s (MPD) Homicide Branch have announced an arrest has been made in a 2010 Homicide offense that occurred on Saturday, October 9, 2010, in the 2400 block of Hartford Street, Southeast.

 

On Sunday, October 10, 2010, MPD members were notified of an adult female missing from her residence in the 2400 block of Hartford Street, Southeast. A missing person report was initiated and detectives began an investigation into the disappearance of the adult female.

 

Over the course of the next several years, efforts to locate the missing person were unsuccessful and her whereabouts remained unknown. On Wednesday, October 24, 2018, DC Superior Court granted a Petition for Presumption of Death of a Missing Person, and a Death Certificate was issued.

 

The decedent has been identified as 24 year old Unique Harris of Southeast, DC.

 

As a result of the detectives’ investigation, an arrest warrant was obtained for the suspect in this case. On Saturday, December 19, 2020, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force located and arrested 43 year-old Isaac Moye, of Southeast, DC. He was charged with Second Degree Murder while Armed.

 

Moye has an arrest history that includes Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Fugitive from Justice, Simple Assault, and Distribution of Narcotics.

 

This case remains under investigation.

 

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for any homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

