Now Available! Holistic Email Marketing: A practical philosophy to revolutionise your business

Email is an incredibly successful channel, yet it’s often under-resourced and under-appreciated. This book aims to provide guidance and inspiration for marketers to help them in their endeavours.” — Kath Pay, Author, Holistic Email Marketing

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "It's time to put marketing back into email marketing," Kath Pay says in her new book, Holistic Email Marketing: A practical philosophy to revolutionise your business and delight your customers, now available now on Amazon.

Both novice and veteran email marketers will find plenty of guidance, advice, tips, and encouragement in the book, which debuted as the #1 New Release in Direct Marketing for Business on Amazon.

Kath has written the book to help build strong, engaging email problems that connect with customers and drive remarkable results for their companies.

Marketers who put the practices in Holistic Email Marketing into practice will be able to accomplish these essential goals:

• Develop strategies and tactics to become a better email marketer

• Craft email messages that customers will anticipate, value and act on

• Achieve goals by adopting ‘Helpful Marketing’

• Apply scientific methods to testing and marketing to reduce waste and learn what works

Holistic Email Marketing: A practical philosophy to revolutionise your business and delight your customers is published by Rethink Press, available in print and digital editions on Amazon.

About Kath Pay

Kath lives and breathes email marketing. She is a world-renowned speaker, trainer, and writer and puts her ideas into practice as Founder and CEO of Holistic Email Marketing. As one of the UK's leading email marketers, she has helped hundreds of household-name brands optimise their strategies and email programmes.

She also is a leading trainer, educator, and thought leader. Kath has taught for, written for, or spoken at conferences sponsored agencies including the DMA (UK), the IDM, EEC, MediaPost, and Econsultancy.

Kath has taught courses for the IDM (including the Award), Econsultancy, Digital Doughnut, B2B Marketing and Emarketeers. Kath has also lectured for the MSc in Digital Marketing Communications accredited by the Manchester Metropolitan University.

Kath currently sits on the EEC's MAC Committee and was on the UK DMA's Email Marketing Council for more than 10 years. She was the Finalist for the EEC's 2019 Thought Leader of the Year Award.

About Holistic Email Marketing

Holistic Email Marketing, an email marketing consultancy, takes the Holistic Approach to email marketing and puts customers, their journeys, and the information they provide through their actions at the centre of its ethos. This enables marketers to benefit from email marketing strategies and email marketing programmes that achieve the 1:1 personalisation today's customers desire.

