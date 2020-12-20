OpenStack Cloud Software Market Global Market By Production, Manufacturer, Revenue Analysis And Forecast Outlook 2024

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, December 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OpenStack Cloud Software Market - 2019-2024

Market Overview

Openstack is an open source cloud platform. It controls a large amount of networking and storage resources throughout a datacenter, which is managed by a control panel that gives administrators control while allowing their users to deliver resources through a web interface. It customizes the platform for business needs. The flexible design of Openstack helps to integrate third-party technologies, so there is no need to rip-and-replace the current. Openstack service is used to build private and public clouds. Openstack has three main components such as compute, networking and storage. Compute manages and provides large networks of virtual machines. Networking consists of API-driven network, pluggable, scalable, and IP management, and storage comprises object and block storage for use with servers and applications. Companies across the globe are building and developing tools for Openstack services. Numerous companies such as Nebula, Dell, IBM, Morphlabs, and MetaCloud are offering integrated software and hardware solutions to install Openstack private clouds. There are several service companies that bring Openstack proficiency into the frame such as SwiftStack, B1 Systems, Mirantis, and CloudTP. Rackspace and Mirantis also offer Openstack training courses for cloud administrators.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Cisco

IBM

Lenovo

Red Hat

OpenStack

Mirantis

Platform9

RACKSPACE

Ubuntu

Fuga Cloud

Mesosphere

SUSE

HPE

EXIN

Market Segment by Type, covers

Private Cloud

Public Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

BFSI

Government

Retail

Automotive

Healthcare

Education

Media & Entertainment

Other

This report provides comprehensive analysis of

Key market segments and sub-segments

Evolving market trends and dynamics

Changing supply and demand scenarios

Quantifying market opportunities through market sizing and market forecasting

Tracking current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive insights

Opportunity mapping in terms of technological breakthroughs

The factors that are driving the global Openstack service market are that it boosts scalability and resource utilization as Openstack private clouds offer a significant degree of scalability. For instance, if one department encounters a surge in demand for computing resources, IT resources may be temporarily redirected from other departments to the one that currently needs it the most. It cuts down time to market as faster deployment of IT resources also means end-users and business units no longer have to wait days or weeks to start using the network services and applications they need. In turn, they would be more capable of rolling out and completing projects earlier than before. Factor that restrain the growth of the Openstack service market is that it might take longer time to implement and the rising security issues related to the technology (which is still in the emerging stage) makes it prone to breach and access by hackers. Openstack service providers and developers are constantly working on providing security patches along with solutions and services to enhance the security of the solution.

The global Openstack service market can be Openstack service market based on component, enterprise size, industry, and region. Based on component, the market is subdivided into solution and services; further, services are sub segmented as managed service and professional service. The service segment market is predictable to grow significantly during the forecast period (2018-2026), due to the rising need to ease the operation, maintenance, and control of open source platforms. On the basis of enterprise size, the market is divided into small & medium enterprises, and large enterprises. The small & medium enterprises segment is anticipated to rise at the highest CAGR during the forecast period (2018-2026). The growth of this segment is due to the improved implementation of Openstack services by enterprises to gain the benefits offered by the services, such as increased security. In terms of industry, the Openstack service market is segmented as BFSI, retail, IT & telecom, government, and others. Based on region, the Openstack service market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. The growth of the market in Europe is due to the cumulative use of open source services and data security, which force enterprises to adopt Openstack services in this region. The Openstack service market in Asia Pacific is predictable to observe noteworthy growth during the forecast period, due to increased R&D investments made by various companies.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics Supply and demand

Market size Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

