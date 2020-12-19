Suspect and Vehicle Sought in a Burglary Two Offense: 800 Block of 22nd Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect and a vehicle in reference to a Burglary Two offense that occurred on Saturday, December 19, 2020, in the 800 block of 22nd Street, Northwest.

At approximately 1:01 pm, the suspect forcibly entered an establishment at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect took property then fled the scene in a vehicle.

The suspect and the vehicle were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photo below. The vehicle is a gray Audi four-door sedan bearing West Virginia temporary paper tags 764826 with damage to the driver’s side of the vehicle.

Anyone who can identify this individual or vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.