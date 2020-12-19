Vezt Will Host Concert for Panamanian Latin Music Grammy Nominee SECH, to Test Launch A Streaming Concert Series Highlighting Various Music Genres

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Dec. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Vezt, Inc. (“Vezt”) an intellectual property rights ecosystem allowing fans the ability to participate in the royalties of their favorite songs, announced today that the Company will test launch a streaming concert series it plans to run during 2021, that will feature different artists from varying genres of music. The test launch of the streaming concert series will feature Panamanian Latin music artist, SECH (Latin Grammy Nominee), and will broadcast today, Saturday evening, December 19th, 2020, at 3:00 pm (pst) / 6:00 pm (est).

Purchase tickets: https://fb.me/e/cXH1fg8Wk - broadcast at 3:00 pm (pst) / 6:00 pm (est)

In launching a series of streaming concerts covering various genres of music (Latin, Afro Beats, Dance) during Covid-19, management intends to bring greater customer awareness to the Vezt platform as well as an added value proposition to music and content creators. Vezt founders and executives share the belief that music brings people together, even in the toughest times.

Due to the hiatus of live performances, neither fans nor artists have had the ability to enjoy the excitement of a truly live show. Vezt is offering this series so that fans can enjoy seeing their favorite artists perform from the safety of their homes while sharing the ‘semi-live’ experience with other like-minded music lovers. Most importantly, through Vezt, fans get to learn more about how artists make money, the business of publishing, and are given the opportunity to also participate in and benefit from the rights of their favorite artists’ music.

The SECH concert hosted by Vezt, Inc., will go live today Saturday evening, December 19th, 2020, at 3:00 pm (pst) / 6:00 pm (est). Tickets for the SECH concert can be purchased here: https://fb.me/e/cXH1fg8Wk.

Sech Interview on:

Vezt https://www.instagram.com/p/CI9frDigpTM/ / Sech’s FB page:https://fb.watch/2tkZxnro7M/

ABOUT Vezt, Inc.

Vezt is the first intellectual property rights ecosystem where fans can participate in the royalties of their favorite songs and videos. Founded by former Stone Temple Pilots manager, Steve Stewart, and quantitative fund/trading expert, Robert Menendez, Vezt is a blockchain-based marketplace, where fans can participate in the royalty earnings of their favorite songs alongside their favorite artist. Artists and other content creators can monetize as little as 1% of their rights directly from the public. Vezt works with both independent and established artists, writers, producers, and content creators, as well as record labels and music publishers. The Vezt app is available in both the Apple and Google app stores. www.vezt.co

