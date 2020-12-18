DHHL NEWS RELEASE: Next Phase of Improvements for Anahola Water System

Newsroom Posted on Dec 18, 2020 in Latest News

(Anahola, Kauaʻi) – The Department of Hawaiian Homes Lands (DHHL) recently broke ground on the Anahola Farm Lots Water Project Phase II in Anahola, Kauaʻi.

DHHL’s $12.9 million project, funded in part by the United States Department of Agriculture, will upgrade the Anahola Farm Lots Water System by replacing old infrastructure and ensuring that operations follow Safe Drinking Water Act standards.

Phase II of the project will include the replacement of an existing 500,000-gallon steel water tank and upgrades to the pump station facility that will improve efficiency. As part of the work, DHHL’s contractor Kiewit Infrastructure West Co., managed by Bowers and Kubota Consulting, Inc., working with design consultant Oceanit Laboratories, Inc., will install a temporary steel water tank to sustain the system while a new concrete tank is constructed. The work will also include improved water pressure to lots near the tank.

“Last month, we broke ground on Hoʻolehua Water System improvements on Molokaʻi and now we are entering into the second phase of work on the Anahola Water System, another project that addresses aging infrastructure,” said Hawaiian Homes Commission Chair William J. Ailā, Jr. “These necessary projects are possible largely as a result of USDA funding and will provide major improvements to systems that were built decades ago

The Anahola Farm Lots Water System services approximately 45 farm lots and 30 residential lots with potable water. The system also acts as a unique backup for the County of Kauai’s area water system. Likewise, if DHHL’s well is inoperable, Anahola Farm and residential lessees are backed up through this same interconnection.

The project’s initial phase, currently under construction by Kaiwa Construction Inc., worked on the system’s distribution functions, including the installation of new waterlines, pressure regulator stations, smart meters, and lateral connections.

Phase I of the project began in early 2020 and is expected to be completed by Summer 2021. Construction of Phase II is anticipated to be completed by late 2022.

Customers should expect intermittent water outages and construction traffic during regular business hours throughout the project’s duration.

