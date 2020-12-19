HDOT NEWS RELEASE: MAUI LANE CLOSURES FOR THE WEEK OF DEC. 19 – DEC. 25, 2020

Newsroom Posted on Dec 18, 2020 in Latest News

PLEASE NOTE:

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

Note: There will be no holiday lane closure exception due to continued low traffic volumes from COVID-19.

— HONOAPIILANI HIGHWAY (ROUTE 30) —

1) LAHAINA

Left lane closure on Honoapiilani Highway (Route 30) in the northbound direction between mile markers 19.8 and 21, Aholo Road and Lahainaluna Road, on Tuesday, Dec. 22, through Thursday, Dec. 24, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for landscape maintenance.

— PIILANI HIGHWAY (ROUTE 31) —

1) KIHEI

Right lane closure on Piilani Highway (Route 31) in the southbound direction, near mile marker 1.9, Kulanihakoi Street, on Monday, Dec. 21, through Thursday, Dec. 24, from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for road striping work.

— KAAHUMANU AVENUE (ROUTE 32) —

1) WAILUKU (NIGHT WORK)

Left lane closure on Kaahumanu Avenue (Route 32) in the westbound direction between mile markers 0.5 and 0.8, Waiale Road and Kainani Street, on Monday, Dec. 21, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for landscape maintenance.

— MAIN STREET (ROUTE 32) —

1) WAILUKU (NIGHT WORK)

Right lane closure on Main Street (Route 32) in the eastbound direction between mile markers 0.0 and 0.2, N High Street and S Church Street, on Sunday evening, Dec. 20, through Monday morning, Dec. 21, from 12 a.m. to 5 a.m., for utility work.

2) WAILUKU (NIGHT WORK)

Right lane closure on Main Street (Route 32) in the westbound direction between mile markers 0.0 and 0.4, N High Street and Central Avenue, on Saturday evening, Dec. 19, through Sunday morning, Dec. 20, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., for utility work.