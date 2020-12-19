HDOT NEWS RELEASE: OAHU LANE CLOSURES FOR THE WEEK OF DEC. 19 – DEC. 25, 2020

Newsroom Posted on Dec 18, 2020 in Latest News

PLEASE NOTE:

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

There will be no holiday lane closure exception due to continued low traffic volumes from COVID-19. Special use lanes will not operate on the Christmas Day holiday.

— H-1 FREEWAY —

1) HONOLULU TO HALAWA (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Two lane closure on the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction between the Airport Viaduct and the Halawa Interchange on Sunday, Dec. 20, through Monday, Dec. 21, from 7:30 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. Work zone will shift from right to left lanes as contractors work to remove existing pavement markings and replace with new thermoplastic striping and markers. At least two lanes and ramps throughout the work zone will remain open.

2) HONOLULU

Right lane closure on the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction between Ward Ave overpass and Pali Highway overpass on Monday, Dec. 21, through Thursday, Dec. 24, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., for maintenance work.

3) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Full closure on the eastbound Airport offramp (Exit 16) to Paiea Street/Aolele Street on Sunday, Dec. 20, through Thursday, Dec. 24, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., for The Rail project.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

4) HONOLULU (WEEKEND WORK)

Right lane closure on the westbound Airport offramp (Exit 16) from the H-1 Freeway on Sunday, Dec. 20, through Thursday, Dec. 24, from 5:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., for bridge deck repair.

5) KAIMUKI (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Three left lane closures on the H-1 Freeway in both directions between the Koko Head Avenue overpass and the Waialae Interchange on Sunday, Dec. 20, through Thursday, Dec. 24, from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m., for surface treatment work.

6) KAIMUKI

Lane closure on the H-1 Freeway in both directions between the Kapiolani Interchange and Ainakoa Avenue on Monday, Dec. 21, through Thursday, Dec. 24, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for guardrail and shoulder improvements. The speed limit in this area is reduced to 40 mph during closure hours.

7) KAPOLEI

Right lane closure on the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction in the vicinity of the Kapolei/Ewa/UH West Oahu offramp (Exit 3) on Monday, Dec. 21, through Thursday, Dec. 24, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for punch list work.

8) KAPOLEI (NIGHT WORK)

Full closure of the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction between Makakilo Drive overpass and Kalalaeloa Boulevard overpass from 10 p.m. on Wednesday night, Dec. 23, through 5 a.m., on Thursday morning, Dec. 24, overhead sign work. Motorists will be detoured to the Makakilo/Kapolei/Kalaeloa offramp (Exit 2).

9) KAPOLEI (NIGHT WORK)

Left lane closure on the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction in the vicinity of the Kalaeloa Boulevard overpass on Monday night, Dec. 21, through Thursday morning, Dec. 24, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., for maintenance work.

— H-2 FREEWAY —

1) MILILANI (WEEKEND WORK)

Right lane closure on the H-2 Freeway in the southbound direction between the Leilehua Road overpass and Meheula Parkway overpass on Saturday, Dec. 19, from 5 a.m. to 11 a.m., for utility work.

— H-201 MOANALUA FREEWAY —

1) MOANALUA TO HALAWA (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Two lane closures on the H-201 Moanalua Freeway in the westbound direction between the Fort Shafter/Ahua Street offramp (Exit 4) and Stadium/Halawa/Camp Smith offramp (Exit 1E) on Sunday, Dec. 20, through Thursday, Dec. 24, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., for road construction.

— H-3 FREEWAY —

1) HALAWA TO KANEOHE

Roving lane closure on the H-3 Freeway in both directions between Kamehameha Highway and Halawa Interchange on Monday, Dec. 21, through Thursday, Dec. 24, from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for maintenance work.

2) KANEOHE

Roving lane closure on the H-3 Freeway in the westbound direction between the Harano Tunnel and Kamehameha Highway on Monday, Dec. 21, through Thursday, Dec. 24, from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for sign replacement work.

3) KANEOHE

Two right lane closures on the H-3 Freeway in both directions between Kamehameha Highway and Mokapu Saddle Road on Monday, Dec. 21, through Thursday, Dec. 24, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for storm drain cleaning.

— FARRINGTON HIGHWAY (ROUTES 93/930) —

1) KAPOLEI

Roving lane closure on Farrington Highway in both directions in the vicinity of Kalaeloa Boulevard on Monday, Dec. 21, through Thursday, Dec. 24, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for pothole repairs.

2) NANAKULI (NIGHT WORK)

Two lane closure on Farrington Highway with contraflow in the remaining lanes between Pohakunui Avenue and Piliokahi Avenue on Monday, Dec. 21, through Wednesday, Dec. 23, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., for road improvements.

3) WAIANAE (WEEKEND CLOSURE)

Right lane closure on Farrington Highway (Route 93) in the eastbound direction between Maipalaoa Road and St. John’s Road on Monday, Dec. 21, through Thursday, Dec. 24, from 8 p.m. to 4:30 a.m., for the Maipalaoa Bridge Replacement project.

The eastbound shoulder and right lane will be closed over a 24-hour period, seven days a week. Two lanes will remain open in the eastbound direction and one lane in the westbound direction for morning rush hour. For afternoon rush hour, two lanes will be open in the westbound direction and one lane in the eastbound direction around 3 p.m.

4) WAIPAHU

Roving lane closure on Farrington Highway in both directions between Dillingham Airfield and Kaukonahua Road on Monday, Dec. 21, through Thursday, Dec. 24, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for litter removal.

5) WAIPAHU

Left lane closure on Farrington Highway in the eastbound direction between Waiawa Road and Kamehameha Highway on Monday, Dec. 21, through Thursday, Dec. 24, from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for The Rail.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

6) WAIPAHU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lanes will be closed as needed on Farrington Highway (Route 7101) in both directions between Fort Weaver Road and the H-1 Freeway Overpass (near Leeward Community College), on Sunday, Dec. 20, through Thursday, Dec. 24, over a 24-hour period, for The Rail.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

— KAHEKILI HIGHWAY (ROUTES 83) —

1) KANEOHE

Roving lane closure on Kahekili Highway (Route 83) in both directions between Kamehameha Highway and Likelike Highway on Monday, Dec. 21, through Thursday, Dec. 24, from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for maintenance work.

— KALANIANAOLE HIGHWAY (ROUTES 61/72) —

1) HAWAII KAI TO AINA HAINA

Roving lane closure on Kalanianaole Highway (Route 72) in both directions between Lunalilo Home Road and Ainakoa Avenue on Monday, Dec. 21, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., for street sweeping.

2) KAILUA

Roving lane closure on Kalanianaole Highway (Route 61) in both directions in the vicinity of Ulukahiki Street on Monday, Dec. 21, through Thursday, Dec. 24, from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for maintenance work.

— KAMEHAMEHA HIGHWAY (ROUTES 80/83/99) —

1) KALIHI (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in both directions between Middle Street and Laumaka Street on Sunday, Dec. 20, through Thursday, Dec. 24, over a 24-hour period, for The Rail.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

2) KANEOHE

Right lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 83) in both directions between Kaneohe Bay Drive and the Pali Highway on Monday, Dec. 21, through Thursday, Dec. 24, from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for tree trimming and swale cleaning.

3) LAIE

Roving lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 83) in both directions in the vicinity of Pakeo Place on Monday, Dec. 21, through Thursday, Dec. 24, from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for walkway repair.

4) LAIE

Roving lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 83) in both directions in the vicinity of Wahinepee Street on Monday, Dec. 21, through Thursday, Dec. 24, from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., for walkway repair.

5) MILILANI (WEEKEND WORK)

Closure of the left turn lane on southbound Kamehameha Highway (Route 83) onto Ka Uka Boulevard on Saturday, Dec. 19, through Friday, Dec. 24, from 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., for waterline work.

6) PEARL CITY

Lanes shifted on Kamehameha Highway in the eastbound direction between Kuala Street and Waihona Street on Monday, Dec. 21, through Thursday, Dec. 24, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for waterline work.

7) PEARL HARBOR (NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in the eastbound direction between Center Drive and Valkenburgh Street on Monday, Dec. 21, through Thursday, Dec. 24, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., for The Rail.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

8) SALT LAKE (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 99) in both directions between Center Drive and Nimitz Highway on Sunday, Dec. 20, through Thursday, Dec. 24, over a 24-hour period, for The Rail project.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

9) WAIPAHU

Roving lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 99) in the eastbound direction in the vicinity of Waipahu Street on Monday, Dec. 21, through Thursday, Dec. 24, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for litter removal.

— LIKELIKE HIGHWAY (ROUTE 63) —

1) KALIHI

Roving lane closure on Likelike Highway (Route 63) in both directions in the vicinity of the H-1 Freeway on Monday, Dec. 21, through Thursday, Dec. 24, from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for tree trimming and litter removal.

2) KANEOHE (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Alternating lane closure on Likelike Highway (Route 63) in both directions in the vicinity of the Wilson Tunnel on Friday, Dec. 18, through Saturday, Dec. 19, from 9:30 p.m. to 4 a.m., for restriping work.

3) KANEOHE (NIGHT WORK)

Full closure of Likelike Highway (Route 63) in the Honolulu-bound direction between Kahekili Highway and Valley View Drive on Tuesday night, Dec. 22, from 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m., for road resurfacing. Ramps along this stretch, including the onramp to the westbound H-3 Freeway and the onramp from Kahekili Highway, will be closed and motorists will be detoured.

4) KANEOHE (NIGHT WORK)

Full closure of Likelike Highway (Route 63) in the Kaneohe-bound direction between Nalanieha Street and Kahekili Highway on Wednesday, Dec. 23, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., for road resurfacing. The H-3 Freeway offramp to Likelike Highway and the Likelike Highway offramp to Kahekili Highway will be closed and motorists will be detoured.

— NIMITZ HIGHWAY (ROUTE 92) —

1) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Closure of up to two lanes on Nimitz Highway (Route 92) in the westbound direction between Pacific Street and River Street on Sunday, Dec. 20, through Thursday, Dec. 24, from 8 p.m. to 4:30 a.m., for striping work.

2) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Lane closures on Nimitz Highway (Route 92) in both directions between Alakea Street and Awa Street on Monday night, Dec. 21, through Thursday morning, Dec. 24, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., and from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m., for The Rail project.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

3) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Two left lane closures on Nimitz Highway (Route 92) in both directions between Middle Street and Sand Island Access Road on Monday, Dec. 21, through Thursday, Dec. 24, from 8 p.m. to 4:30 a.m., for sign work.

4) HONOLULU

Roving closure on Nimitz Highway (Route 92) in both directions in the vicinity of Sumner Street on Tuesday, Dec. 22, from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m., for street sweeping.

5) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on Nimitz Highway in the eastbound direction between Lagoon Drive and Sand Island Access Road on Sunday night, Dec. 20, through Friday morning, Dec. 25, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., and from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail project.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

6) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Right lane closure on Nimitz Highway (Route 92) in the eastbound direction between Aolele Street and Elliott Street on Sunday night, Dec. 20, through Friday morning, Dec. 25, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail project.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

— PALI HIGHWAY (ROUTE 61) —

1) KANEOHE

Roving lane closure on the Pali Highway (Route 61) in both directions between the Pali Tunnels and Kamehameha Highway on Monday, Dec. 21, through Thursday, Dec. 24, from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for litter removal.

2) NUUANU

Lane closure on the Pali Highway in both directions between Auloa Road and Nuuanu Pali Drive on Monday, Dec. 21, through Thursday, Dec. 24, for construction activities.

Lanes will be closed in the Honolulu-bound direction from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Lanes will be closed in the Kailua-bound direction from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information, please visit the Pali Highway Resurfacing project website at http://palihighway.org

3) NUUANU

Lane closure on the Pali Highway in both directions between Vineyard Boulevard and Wylie Street on Monday, Dec. 21, through Thursday, Dec. 24, for median work.

Lanes will be closed in the Honolulu-bound direction from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Lanes will be closed in the Kailua-bound direction from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information, please visit the Pali Highway Resurfacing project website at http://palihighway.org

— ALA MOANA BOULEVARD —

1) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Up to two lane closures on Ala Moana Boulevard in both directions between Piikoi Street and Ala Moana Park Drive on Sunday, Dec. 20, through Thursday, Dec. 24, from 9 p.m. to 4:30 a.m., for striping work.

— KAPAHULU AVENUE —

1) KAPAHULU (WEEKEND WORK)

Roving lane closure on Kapahulu Avenue in both directions in the vicinity of Kapiolani Boulevard on Saturday, Dec. 19, from 7:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., for work on ADA mats.

— KANEOHE BAY DRIVE —

1) KANEOHE

Roving lane closure on Kaneohe Bay Drive in both directions between Nanamoana Street and Mokapu Saddle Road on Monday, Dec. 21, through Thursday, Dec. 24, from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for grass trimming and litter removal.

— KUALAKAI PARKWAY —

1) EWA

Kualakai Parkway between Farrington Highway and Keahumoa Parkway is City Maintained State Highway.

Lane closure on Kualakai Parkway in both directions between Keahumoa Parkway and Farrington Highway on Monday, Dec. 21, through Thursday, Dec. 24, from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for the rail.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299

— LAGOON DRIVE —

1) HONOLULU

Lane closure on Lagoon Drive in the northbound direction between Aolele Street and Waiwai Loop on Monday night, Dec. 21, through Friday morning, Dec. 25, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., for The Rail work.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

— FORT BARRETTE ROAD —

1) KAPOLEI

Right lane closure on Fort Barrette Road in the southbound direction between Farrington Highway and Franklin D. Roosevelt Road on Monday, Dec. 21, through Thursday, Dec. 24, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., for traffic signal replacement.

— HALAWA HEIGHTS ROAD —

1) HALAWA

Lane closures on Halawa Heights Road in the northbound direction in the vicinity of Mikioi Place on Monday, Dec. 21, through Thursday, Dec. 24, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for bridge deck repairs.

— KAILUA ROAD —

1) KANEOHE

Roving lane closure on Kailua Road in both directions in the vicinity of Kainehe Street on Monday, Dec. 21, through Thursday, Dec. 24, from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for litter removal and grass trimming.

— PUULOA ROAD —

1) EWA

Right lane closure on Puuloa Road in the southbound direction in the vicinity of the H-201 Freeway on Monday, Dec. 21, through Thursday, Dec. 24, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., for fence repairs.

— ALA AUANA STREET —

1) HONOLULU (WEEKEND WORK)

Intermittent stoppages on Ala Auana Street in the eastbound direction on Sunday night, Dec. 20, through Friday morning, Dec. 25, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., for The Rail project.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299

— AOLELE STREET —

1) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Full closure of Aolele Street in the eastbound direction in the vicinity of the Airport toll booths on Sunday night, Dec. 20, through Friday morning, Dec. 25, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., for The Rail project. Motorists will be detoured to Rodgers Street.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299

2) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closures on Aolele Street in both directions between Aolewa Place and Paiea Street Sunday night, Dec. 20, through Friday morning, Dec. 25, from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail project. Traffic will be detoured.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299

3) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Closure of the westbound onramp from Aolele Street to the H-1 Freeway on Sunday night, Dec. 20, through Friday morning, Dec. 25, from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail project. Traffic will be detoured.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299

— UALENA STREET —

1) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Full closure of Ualena Street nightly Sunday night, Dec. 20, through Friday morning, Dec. 25, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail. Motorists and pedestrians will be detoured and on street parking will not be allowed.

One-way traffic in the westbound direction will take place daily, from 4 a.m. to 8 p.m.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299