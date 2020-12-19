HDOT NEWS RELEASE: KAUAI LANE CLOSURES FOR THE WEEK OF DEC. 19 – DEC. 25, 2020

Newsroom Posted on Dec 18, 2020 in Latest News

PLEASE NOTE:

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

Note: There will be no holiday lane closure exception due to continued low traffic volumes from COVID-19. Special use lanes will not operate on the Christmas Day holiday.

Kuhio Highway contraflow is in modified hours due to lower COVID volumes.

Monday – Friday: 5:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Saturday: No contraflow operations

— KUHIO HIGHWAY (ROUTE 56) —

1) KAPAA

Single lane closure on Kuhio Highway (Route 56) in both directions between mile markers 9.5 and 9.8, Mailihuna Road and Kuhio Highway, on Tuesday, Dec. 22, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., to adjust barriers for abandoned vehicle removal.

2) KAPAA (24-HOUR WORK)

Traffic on Kuhio Highway (Route 56) near mile marker 10 is shifted to the temporary Kapaa Stream Bridge 24-hours a day, seven days a week until further notice. For safety during the shift to the temporary bridge, right turns off Kuhio Highway onto Mailihuna Road are not permitted. Access to Kapahi is recommended via the Kawaihau Road or Hauaala Road detours.

— MAILIHUNA ROAD —

1) KAPAA

Full closure of Mailihuna Road to thru traffic between Kuhio Highway and Silva Road, through Tuesday, Dec. 22, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., for utility and concrete work associated with the Kapaa Stream Bridge project. Local residential traffic access will be detoured to Kawaihau Road and Hauaala Road.

— MAALO ROAD (ROUTE 583) —

1) LIHUE

Single lane closure on Maalo Road (Route 583) in both directions near mile marker 1.0, on Monday, Dec. 21, through Thursday, Dec. 24, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for landscape maintenance.