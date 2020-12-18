Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Meridian angler lands new record Lahontan cutthroat trout

Jordan Rodriguez of Meridian with a 2.27-pound Lahontan cutthroat trout from Grazmere Reservoir, which landed him a new certified weight state record.

 

With winter finally here, you might have thought we were done with new record fish for a while. Nope, not yet!

 

Avid angler Jordan Rodriguez of Meridian decided to grab his ice auger and hit the road in search of some winter trout fishing. While fishing Grasmere Reservoir last Saturday December 12, he landed a very nice 20-inch Lahontan cutthroat trout. The 2.27-pound cutthroat was big enough to set a new certified weight record, passing the previous 1.17-lb record set by Hayleigh Urban earlier in September. Certified weight state record fish require being weighed on a certified scale, while catch/release records are based on total length.

 

While not native to Idaho, Lahontan cutthroat trout are originally native to the Lahontan Basin of northern Nevada, northeastern California and southeastern Oregon. They have been planted in several remote high dessert lakes in southwestern Idaho where they offer a chance to catch this unique variety of cutthroat trout. 

 

