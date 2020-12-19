Coronavirus: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases as of 19 December 2020, 9 am EAT
African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (2,469,101) deaths (58,313), and recoveries (2,083,189) by region:
Central (70,035 cases; 1,243 deaths; 64,147 recoveries): Burundi (751; 1; 640), Cameroon (25,472; 445; 23,851), CAR (4,936; 63; 4,852), Chad (1,839; 102; 1,630), Congo (6,200; 100; 4,891), DRC (15,212; 366; 13,010), Equatorial Guinea (5,214; 85; 5,064), Gabon (9,400; 64; 9,254), Sao Tome & Principe (1,011; 17; 955)
Eastern (306,103; 5,711; 236,668): Comoros (643; 7; 610), Djibouti (5,780; 61; 5,641), Eritrea (741; 0; 572), Ethiopia (119,025; 1,843; 100,859), Kenya (93,761; 1,629; 75,274), Madagascar (17,587; 259; 16,992), Mauritius (524; 10; 489), Rwanda (7,105; 57; 6,089), Seychelles (202; 0; 184), Somalia (4,662; 124; 3,566), South Sudan (3,228; 62; 3,090), Sudan (22,265; 1,408; 12,873), Tanzania (509; 21; 178), Uganda (30,071; 230; 10,251)
Northern (854,474; 22,245; 700,997): Algeria (94,371; 2,647; 62,547), Egypt (124,280; 7,041; 106,157), Libya (93,772, 1,346; 63,231), Mauritania (12,046; 264; 8,426), Morocco (412,393; 6,854; 372,725), Tunisia (117,582; 4,090; 87,884), Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (30; 3; 27)
Southern (1,012,870; 26,082; 875,964): Angola (16,562; 384; 9,345), Botswana (12,873; 38; 10,456), Eswatini (7,202; 136; 6,624), Lesotho (2,546; 48; 1,445), Malawi (6,148; 187; 5,662), Mozambique (17,338; 146; 15,365), Namibia (18,041; 169; 15,626), South Africa (901,538; 24,285; 783,818), Zambia (18,575; 373; 17,729), Zimbabwe (12,047; 316; 9,894)
Western (225,619; 3,032; 205,413): Benin (3,152, 44; 2,972), Burkina Faso (4,832; 74; 3,403), Cape Verde (11,526; 110; 11,164), Côte d'Ivoire (21,845; 133; 21,420), Gambia (3,786; 123; 3,653), Ghana (53,653; 331; 52,331), Guinea (13,511; 80; 12,859), Guinea-Bissau (2,447; 44; 2,337), Liberia (1,779; 83; 1,406), Mali (6,120; 215; 3,771), Niger (2,560; 85; 1,377), Nigeria (77,013; 1,212; 67,484), Senegal (17,559; 357; 16,449), Sierra Leone (2,486; 75; 1,854), Togo (3,350; 66; 2,933)