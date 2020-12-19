An Insight Into Floriculture And Flower Market In India
Floriculture aka flower farming refers to the cultivation of ornamental and flowering plants and is an integral part of the floral industry.NEW DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, December 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the IMARC group report, the Indian floral industry was worth INR 188.7 Billion in 2019 and is expected to grow with a strong outlook in 2020-25 periods. The demand for flowers in Indian culture dates back to ancient times. Many traditional rituals and large gatherings involve a different variety of flowers. The commercial floral industry has grown recently with many leading players entering into online segments.
Floral Industry in India is diversified as well as growing
India has a varied range of climatic conditions and topography ranging from tall mountains in the north to Deccan plateaus in the south. These diverse agro-climatic conditions are suitable to grow different types of flowers.
The availability of a skilled labor force along with large fertile soil is another major contributing factor for the flower industry in India. Demand for flowers in the metropolitan cities has increased and will keep rising in coming times owing to high demands.
The Government of India is encouraging new floriculture entrepreneurs to expand their businesses. The horticulture department of various states is also helping florists to grow new as well as the indigenous variety of flowers. The Government of India has recognized floriculture as a booming market and granted it 100% export-oriented status. Commercial agriculture is gaining a major share in export. The new seed policy has made it easier for farmers to import planting material of international standards easily. The floriculture industry in India is shifting from traditional flowers to cut flowers. Countries like Netherland, Germany, the USA, UK and UAE are emerging as major importers of Indian flowers.
ICAR-Directorate of Floricultural Research (DFR) is an Institute under the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) to promote and strengthen floricultural research and enhance the technological base in floriculture. Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), is the nodal agency for export promotion and growth of floriculture in India. As per the official APEDA exports data, India has exported 16,949.37 MT of floriculture products to the world for the worth of Rs. 541.61 Crores (75.89 USD Millions) in 2019-20.The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) is also granting subsidies for establishing cold units, pre-cooling units, refrigerated vans and greenhouses.
Varieties of flowers in India and area under floriculture
Diverse geographical and agro-climatic conditions help in the growth of wide range of flowers in India. Floriculture products in the Indian market mainly consist of cut flowers, decorative branches cut from Eucalyptus, and other ornamental plants and forest trees, pot plants, rooted cuttings tubers, and dried flowers. The important floricultural crops that are exported to various countries include rose, chrysanthemum, gladiolus, gypsophila, liastris, orchids, archilea, anthuriu, tulip, and lilies.
As per the data of area under flower production, Karnataka is the top flower producer (19,100 Ha) followed by Tamil Nadu (14,190 Ha), and West Bengal (12, 285 Ha). The total area under flower cultivation is almost 65,000 Ha.
