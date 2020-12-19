Rugby – Democratic Republic of Congo: The Congolese Rugby Federation (FecoRugby) announces the creation of the Provincial Rugby League of Grand Kasaï

The Fédération Congolaise de Rugby (FecoRugby) (http://FeCoRugby.org) is pleased to announce the creation of the Grand Kasai Provincial Rugby League.

FecoRugby pursues its objective of coaching youth by popularizing and raising awareness of the practice of rugby within the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The ceremony took place in the presence of members of the executive committee of the Congolese Rugby Federation.

The new management team was given the statutes, emblems, jerseys and balls to enable the new league to get to work with the aim of participating in the Congo Rugby Cup scheduled for next March in the capital Kinshasa.

The development officers of the Congolese Rugby Federation will also be sent to Grand Kasai to ensure the training of the players.

