LED Home & Business Lighting Upgrade Begin Again In Victoria [Free & Rebated]

Halogen and Fluorescent Upgrade Resume In Victoria Under Victorian Energy Upgrades Program

MELBOURNE , VICTORIA , AUSTRALIA , December 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Victoria has moved to the last step of the roadmap to reopening, with key changes outlined in the PM statement

The businesses are now allowed to doorknock and upgrade halogen and fluorescent lights in household and commercial settings.

Consistent with government requirements, all businesses involved in this form of lead generation and all other Victorian Energy Upgrades (VEU) lighting upgrade activities must have an up-to-date COVIDSafe Plan for each workplace/site and must adhere to these at all times.

We at Ecofin Solutions have updated our COVIDSafe Plan that is consistent with requirements set out for the construction industry.

Our COVIDSafe plan also demonstrates our actions to help slow the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) and manage risks while doorknocking, upgrading and replacing the LED lights. This includes face masks, physical distancing requirements and appropriate record-keeping to support contact tracing.

The regulatory body of the Victorian Energy Upgrades program has set a greenhouse gas emission reduction target of 40.6 megatonnes for the 2021-25 period that will require an average annual increase of 22-27 percent in energy savings.

It will be a significant step in achieving the Victoria state’s net-zero emissions target by 2050.

What is the Victorian Energy Upgrades Program?

Victorian Energy Upgrades(VEU) by the government of Victoria encourages and helps Victorian businesses & households in saving money on upgrading lighting costs, cutting energy costs and contributing to the environment. This Victorian Government program is providing households and businesses with access to discounted or free LED lights replacements in Victoria through accredited providers.

How does Victorian Energy Upgrades Program work?

Every replacement or upgrade allows accredited providers to generate Victorian Energy Efficiency Certificates(VEECs). Each VEEC certificate represents one tonne of GHG(generated by a coal power plant) that has been prevented from entering our atmosphere(by saving electricity). Accredited providers then sell these certificates to energy retailers.

The Victorian Government sets annual greenhouse gas reduction targets that require energy retailers to buy a certain number of certificates. The target increases each year and it is 6.5 million tonnes for 2020.

