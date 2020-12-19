Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 742 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 198,798 in the last 365 days.

2021 Hunting, Fishing, Trapping Licenses Are Available Online

 Vermont hunting, fishing and trapping licenses for 2021 and license gift certificates are available on the Fish and Wildlife Department’s website (www.vtfishandwildlife.com).

 

“Our licenses for the New Year will be popular based on the increased interest we are seeing from people who want to enjoy more outside activities like hunting and fishing,” said Vermont Fish and Wildlife Commissioner Louis Porter.  “Ice fishing is a lot of fun, and it will soon be possible with colder weather.”   

“A license gift certificate is the perfect gift for a friend or family member who hunts or fishes,” he added.  “You can go to our website, fill out the certificate and pay for it online, and then you can print it to present to your recipient.”

A gift certificate link is on the top of Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s website home page and in the license section.  The person who receives the certificate must go to the website to redeem it and purchase their licenses.

Porter noted that proceeds from license sales have helped pay for some of Vermont’s greatest wildlife conservation success stories, including restoring game species as well as helping nongame species such as peregrine falcons, bald eagles, loons, and ospreys.  These funds also go to managing Wildlife Management Areas that provide critical habitat for many species as well as recreational opportunities for Vermonters.

Printed copies of the “2021 Hunting & Trapping Guide and 2021 Fishing Guide” are available from license agents.  The department’s website will soon have a link to online versions as well.

Existing permanent, lifetime or five-year licenses cannot be updated online until January 1. 

For Immediate Release:  December 16, 2020

Media Contact:  Commissioner Louis Porter 802-828-1454

You just read:

2021 Hunting, Fishing, Trapping Licenses Are Available Online

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.