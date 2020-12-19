HAWAI‘I COVID-19 JOINT INFORMATION CENTER DAILY NEWS DIGEST Dec. 18, 2020

Department of Health:

https://health.hawaii.gov/coronavirusdisease2019/what-you-should-know/current-situation-in-hawaii/

One Additional Death on O‘ahu and 130 New COVID-19 Cases Reported Statewide

DOH is reporting one (1) additional COVID-19 death today. The latest case involves a female between the ages of 60-69 years old, who had underlying conditions and was hospitalized at the time of her death.

130 additional coronavirus cases were reported today. This report includes cases up until Tuesday at 11:59 p.m. Full data is posted on the State COVID-19 dashboard and on the DOH Disease Outbreak & Control website at noon each day. hawaiicovid19.com/dashboard

Hawai‘i COVID-19 Counts as of 11:59 p.m. Dec. 16, 2020

Island of Diagnosis New Cases Reported since 2/28/2020 (including new cases) O‘ahu 105 16,760 Hawai‘i 7 1,769 Maui 11 746 Kaua‘i 1 136 Moloka‘i 0 22 Lānaʻi 0 106 HI residents diagnosed outside of HI 6 320 Total Cases 130 19,859++ Deaths 1 281

Hospitalizations as of 8:30 a.m. on Dec. 16, 2020 – Hawai‘i-3, Maui-4, O‘ahu-46, Kaua’i‘-0

++As a result of updated information, one (1) case from Hawai‘i and one case from O‘ahu were removed from the counts.

Department of Public Safety :

Inmate and Staff Testing Continues

The Halawa Correctional Facility reported its second round of surge testing results. Of the 204 inmates tested, 93 were positive and 111 were negative. Surge testing, with the assistance of DOH and the Hawai‘i National Guard, will continue until there are no new positive cases. Saguaro Correctional Center reports five (5) pending tests were negative. There are only four (4) active positive Saguaro inmates, including three (3) in the hospital. The O‘ahu Community Correctional Center (OCCC) reported 21 negative inmate test results. There are only three (3) OCCC inmates with active positive cases. Results of repeat testing were negative for 30 employees at the Kaua‘i Community Correctional Center. For more information on PSD’s planning and response efforts to COVID-19: http://dps.hawaii.gov/blog/2020/03/17/coronavirus-covid-19-information-and-resources/.

Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority :

11,069 Passengers Arrive on Thursday

Yesterday, a total of 11,069 people arrived in Hawai‘i from out of state. A total of 5,203 people indicated they came to Hawai‘i for vacation. There were also 1,360 returning residents. The trans-Pacific passenger arrival data is derived from data provided by the Safe Travels digital system.

To view more: https://www.hawaiitourismauthority.org/covid-19-updates/trans-pacific-passenger-arrivals/

Joint Information Center:

Holiday Celebrations During COVID-19

Christmas and New Year’s is just around the corner. It’s usually a time to spend the holiday season with friends and family, but with COVID-19, how we celebrate may look a bit different this year. Here are some tips outlined by the governor’s office to celebrate safely:

Limit gatherings to only those in your household.

If you do gather with those outside your household, limit the size to five total. Do it outdoors, sit six feet apart, wear masks as much as possible, eat individually packaged meals and shorten visit times.

Send gifts in the mail to surprisefriends and family.

For those on Oʻahu, visita safe drive-through light show like Show Aloha Land or Honolulu Hale’s drive-by viewing displays.

Support local businesses bydoing your holiday shopping online.

