Arrest Made in a Homicide: 100 Block of Michigan Avenue, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch have announced an arrest has been made in a Homicide offense that occurred on Monday, April 29, 2019, in the 100 block of Michigan Avenue, Northeast.

At approximately 4:59 pm, members of the Fourth District responded to the listed location for the report of a stabbing. Upon arrival, members located an adult male victim, inside of a residence, suffering from multiple stab wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries and he was admitted in critical condition.

On Thursday, May 9, 2019, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 20 year old Matthew Walker of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with Intent to Kill in reference to this offense.

On Wednesday, November 4, 2020, the victim succumbed to his injuries and was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. As a result of an autopsy, it was determined that the cause of death was complications from stab wounds. The manner of death was ruled a homicide.

The decedent has been identified as 23 year-old Jamal Green-Lee, of Northwest, DC.

On Friday, December 18, 2020, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Major Violators Section’s Fugitive Unit transported Matthew Walker to the Homicide Branch where the charges against him were upgraded to Second Degree Murder while Armed.