Hoyer Statement on Hacking of U.S. Government Agencies and Corporations

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement on the hack of U.S. government agencies and corporations, reportedly by Russia: 

“News in recent days of a significant breach of critical U.S. networks – from government agencies to American corporations – with all indications pointing to Russia as the culprit, ought to alarm every American. Under President Putin, Russia has engaged in cyber warfare against its adversaries, including brazen attacks on our country and our military, governmental, and economic institutions. This includes its campaigns to interfere in our elections and subvert our democracy. Russia’s goal has been clear all along: to sow chaos and division, to create confusion, mistrust, and lack of faith in the project of American democracy and American global leadership.

“Congress has been forceful and bipartisan in its response, sanctioning key Russian individuals involved and passing legislation like the SECURE Act and the SAFE Act to protect our elections from foreign interference. But a robust response to Russia’s actions must come from the President, who has so far been shockingly silent in the face of these attacks, just as he was silent when news emerged that Russia was paying bounties for the killing of U.S. military personnel. It is clear that President Trump and his allies in Congress have no coordinated strategy to confront Russia's malign actions, and these attacks make it even more essential that the National Defense Authorization Act, which Congress has now passed and sent to the President, is signed into law.  The President's threat to irresponsibly veto that legislation only further emboldens Russia to continue its cyber-attacks.     "In just over a month, Joe Biden will be inaugurated as our new President, and I look forward to working with him to ensure that Congress and the Administration are partnering to demonstrate the unified and serious response that Russia’s threats demand.”

