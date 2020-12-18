STP ComplianceEHS (STP) announces the release of its recently updated EHS audit protocol for South Korea
Latest EHS Regulations Updates Assist Companies to Achieve EHS ComplianceVANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, December 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- STP ComplianceEHS (STP) announces the release of its recently updated EHS audit protocol for South Korea. This audit protocol, which covers relevant national EHS requirements, was previously updated in August 2018. The regulatory date for the current release is August 2020.
Leading companies around the world use IAPC EHS audit protocols to understand the scope of their EHS regulatory obligations and rapidly collect, share, archive, and export audit findings in a cost-effective manner. IAPC EHS audit protocols are focused on those national (plus, in some cases, regional or provincial) EHS requirements that have site-specific application for manufacturing operations. As a leading EHS management consulting firm with a global network of experienced EHS teaming partners, STP has in-depth knowledge and technical expertise of local/regional EHS requirements.
STP maintains leading-edge EHS audit protocols for more than 50 jurisdictions. The protocol documents are written in English and are available in MS Word, Adobe Acrobat, and Excel formats, as well as through STP’s web-based portal or can be integrated into an existing company platform. Using the protocols’ custom templates and advanced functionality features, auditors can easily track audit findings and manage data over time to improve compliance, risk management, and safety performance. In addition, STP’s formatting is compatible with leading risk management and sustainability platform providers.
Highlights of the selected new legislation:
Special Act on the Reduction and Management of Fine Dust, August 14, 2018 establishes structure and grants authority to the Mayor/Do Governor for the reduction and management of fine dust concentration levels nation-wide. Under this Act, companies must comply orders issued by the Mayor/Do Governor to reduce the generation of fine dust at their facilities by changing operation hours or operation rates, as applicable.
Standard on Packaging Material and Structure, December 24, 2019 provides requirements that businesses with recycling obligation must meet with regards to their product packaging.
Framework Act on Basic Water Management, June 12, 2018 establishes basic principles for the protection and management of water supply.
Machine Equipment Act, April 17, 2018 establishes design and technical standard applicable to companies that manufacture, import, or sell machine equipment such as HVAC, heating and cooling facilities, plumbing fixtures, electric heat tracing system, ductwork, or equipment plant as well as management standards applicable for facilities that own or use such systems.
National Institute of Chemical Safety Notice on Hazardous Chemicals Auto Transportation Facilities Installation and Management, September 2, 2019 specifies the acceptable standards of installing and managing facilities for transportation of hazardous chemicals by car.
Act on the Safe Management of Household Products and Biocides, March 20, 2020 establishes a product registration and approval system under which manufacturers or importers of certain biocides or products containing biocides must register their products with the Ministry of Environment.
About STP ComplianceEHS
STP ComplianceEHS (STP) produces technical resource guides covering environmental, health & safety, transportation, business practices, standards, and law, offering comprehensive guidance on key compliance and regulatory issues. STP is a division of Glacier Media Inc., a Canadian information communications company that provides primary and essential information in print, electronic and online media. Glacier’s Business and Professional Information Group publishes directories, technical manuals, research and development materials, medical education, electronic databases, investment information, and specialty websites.
